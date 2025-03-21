Union minister flays Allahabad HC ruling on assault on woman, wants SC to intervene

Union minister Annapurna Devi on Friday (March 21) slammed an Allahabad High Court ruling that grabbing breasts or snapping a pyjama string do not constitute rape or attempt to rape, and urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

Angry minister

"I am completely against this decision, and the Supreme Court should take serious note of it. Such a ruling has no place in a civilised society," the minister for women and child development said.

Also Read: Allahabad HC: Grabbing breasts, breaking minor’s pyjama string does not amount to rape

Saying she “completely disagreed” with the high court's remarks, she told the media that the judgement could send a wrong message to the society.

"This will have a negative impact on society,” she said.

The crime

The ruling involved an 11-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj who was attacked in 2021 by two men, Pawan and Akash.

The two grabbed her breasts, tore her pyjama string, and attempted to drag her under a culvert while she was walking with her mother. They fled when passers-by intervened.

Also Read: Delhi horror: Woman strangled, her body tied to a stone and dumped in canal

The ruling

The high court ruled that mere grabbing of breasts and breaking of the string of a pyjama do not amount to offence of rape but such offence falls under the ambit of assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked.

Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal too denounced the high court ruling.

Also Read: Mystery death of girl in Varanasi hostel raises political temperature in poll-bound Bihar

Maliwal’s reaction

“This is deeply shameful and absolutely wrong. What message do they want to give to society? That a young girl can be subjected to such horrific acts, and it still won't be considered rape?" she asked.

Maliwal urged the Supreme Court to intervene immediately and take strict action against such judicial interpretations.