All-party meet: Centre ready to discuss Op Sindoor in Monsoon Session, says Rijiju

Following an all-party meeting in New Delhi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday (July 20) said they are open to discussing key issues like Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ claims during the session. The government sought cooperation from Opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House.



"There are several issues on which the parties have opened that they should be discussed in the Parliament. We are ready for discussions with an open heart. We work as per rules and tradition and hold these in great value. So, we will discuss every issue, but as per rules and tradition," said Rijiju.

Cong seeks Modi’s statement

The meeting witnessed the Opposition raising various issues, including voter roll revision in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ claims.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said his party sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Trump's claims, “lapses” which led to the Pahalgam attack and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of poll rolls in Bihar. He said it was incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by his party.

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said he raised the alleged "poll scam" of SIR in Bihar and Trump's claim that he brokered a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, at the meeting. Responding to a question, he said the INDIA bloc is only for Lok Sabha polls, and AAP is contesting Assembly polls on its own.

BJD flags law and order

BJD's Sasmit Patra said the Centre can't escape responsibility for the "failing" law and order in states, and Parliament should debate it. He was referring to an incident of self-immolation by a college student and another case of a 15-year-old being set on fire by a group of men.

Patra said there was a "complete collapse" of law and order in Odisha, and the BJP government there was "helpless" and had "failed".

Leaders of various political parties are attending the meeting chaired by Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are also representing the government.



Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP-Sharad Pawar, DMK's T R Baalu and RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale were among those who are attending the meeting.

The INDIA bloc parties have resolved to raise during Parliament's Monsoon Session the issues of Pahalgam attack terrorists not being brought to justice, Trump's repeated claims of brokering a 'ceasefire' during India-Pakistan hostilities and the SIR in Bihar that the Opposition alleges "threatens people's voting rights".



(With agency inputs)