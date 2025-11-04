Akasa Air passenger detained for trying to open emergency exit

A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the emergency exit before takeoff.

Officials stated on Tuesday (October 4) that the incident occurred aboard flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6:45 p.m. on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

Police, airline give different accounts

According to a PTI report, quoting police officials, as the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway, the passenger, Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit.

However, an Akasa Air spokesperson stated that the aircraft was stationary in the parking bay when the incident occurred.

“A passenger on flight QP 1497, scheduled to operate from Varanasi to Mumbai on November 03, 2025, attempted to open an emergency exit door cover without authorisation while the aircraft was still stationary at the parking bay,” stated the Akasa Air spokesperson.

‘Open gate out of curiosity’

Following an alert from the cabin crew, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the aircraft back to the apron.

Security personnel escorted all passengers off the plane and took Sujit Singh into custody for questioning, the police said.

Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger told investigators that he tried to open the exit "out of curiosity." Sujit Singh has been booked, the officer said.

The flight departed for Mumbai at around 7.45 pm after security clearance.

“The individual was identified, and in line with standard operating protocols, was offloaded and handed over to the relevant authorities. All passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and cleared by our engineering team before the flight departed at 2100hrs,” the Akasa Air spokesperson said.

Earlier incident

The incident comes days after a 28-year-old Indian student, Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, was accused of randomly stabbing two 17-year-old boys with a metal fork aboard a Lufthansa flight en route from Chicago to Frankfurt.

After the meal service, he allegedly stabbed one teenager in the left collarbone and another in the back of the head, later slapped a female passenger and made threatening gestures toward the cabin crew.

The aircraft diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport, where U.S. authorities arrested him and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon aboard an aircraft, an offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. prosecutors noted that Usiripalli entered the country on a student visa, was enrolled in a master’s programme in biblical studies, and currently lacks lawful immigration status.

(With agency inputs)