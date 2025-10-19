Air India cancels Milan-Delhi flight ahead of Diwali; flyers stranded

Several airline passengers heading back to India from Italy for Diwali were shocked to learn on Friday (October 17) that their Air India flight had been cancelled.

The AI138 flight from Milan to Delhi, was grounded due to “an extended technical requirement”, Air India told them.

Flight AI138, scheduled to depart from Milan on October 17, could not take off due to the technical issue with the aircraft. Air India said all affected passengers were provided hotel accommodation, though limited availability meant some were housed outside the airport area.

Disruption in Diwali plans

The sudden cancellation, coming ahead of the Diwali weekend, disrupted travel plans for many hoping to reach India in time for the festival.

An Air India spokesperson announcing that flight AI138 from Milan to Delhi on 17 October 2025 was cancelled due to an extended technical requirement on the aircraft scheduled to operate the flight, also said all passengers have been provided hotel accommodations but it had to be arranged outside the immediate vicinity of the airport for some.

Booked on alternative flights

"Passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights on or after October 20, 2025, based on seat availability with Air India and other airlines," the spokesperson said.

The airline said one passenger, whose Schengen visa is expiring on Monday, has been rebooked on another airline's flight on Sunday. Saying that Air India will continue to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers, the airline said that it sincerely regrets the inconvenience.

"Air India continues to provide all necessary ground assistance, including meals, to all affected passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew," the spokesperson said.