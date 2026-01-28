Ajit Pawar's death: PM Modi calls NCP chief 'leader of the people'

The demise of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash was untimely and very shocking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (January 28).

In a post on X, Modi said Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people with a strong grassroots level connect.

Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near his hometown Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

"Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra," Modi said.

"His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

