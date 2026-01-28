Ajit Pawar plane crash: Mamata hints at conspiracy, calls for SC-monitored probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (January 28) hinted at a possible conspiracy behind the death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a tragic plane crash near Baramati earlier in the day.

'No safety for anyone in the country'

In a post on X, Banerjee said the incident warranted a thorough investigation. “Deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati this morning. I express my condolences to his family, including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and to his friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation,” she wrote.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar fell short of becoming CM despite serving six times as deputy

Later, speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee questioned the broader issue of safety and security, alleging that Pawar had recently been considering leaving the BJP and demanding a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

'Pawar was planning to leave BJP'

She said, "There is no safety and security for people here. Don’t know what’s the fate of Opposition parties. But he was with the government. But a few days ago I came to know that… Ajit Pawar was willing to leave BJP. And what happened today… I need a proper investigation with the supervision of the Supreme Court. Only we have trust in the Supreme Court. No other agency. All other agencies have been purchased. It is really a great loss for the country.”

Pawar, 66, was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati when the small aircraft crashed during a landing attempt around 8:40 am. Four others on board, including the pilots and Pawar’s security personnel, also lost their lives. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that all five passengers died in the crash.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar's death: PM Modi calls NCP chief 'leader of the people'

Pawar was scheduled to attend four key public meetings ahead of local body polls next month.

He was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra and sons Parth and Jay. Pawar fell short of becoming Chief Minister despite serving six times as deputy.