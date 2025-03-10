Air India's New York flight returns to Mumbai after mid-air bomb threat

An Air India flight bound for New York was forced to return to Mumbai four hours after takeoff due to a bomb threat. The Boeing 777 aircraft, operating as Flight AI119, was flying over Azerbaijan when the crew was alerted about a bomb threat note discovered by a passenger. As a precaution, the flight was rerouted back to India on Monday (March 10).

Emergency landing and security protocols

The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport around 10 am. Authorities immediately initiated bomb detection protocols to ensure passenger safety. Reports indicate that the bomb threat was likely a false alarm.

Flight AI119 had originally departed from Mumbai at midnight and was scheduled for a 15-hour journey to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Following the incident, Air India has now rescheduled the flight for March 11 at 5 a.m.

Airline's response and passenger assistance

In an official statement, Air India confirmed that the decision to return was taken in the interest of passenger safety.

"All necessary security protocols were followed, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities," the airline stated.

Air India also assured that affected passengers have been provided hotel accommodations, meals, and assistance to minimise inconvenience.

Another Air India flight faces issues

In a separate incident, another Air India flight on a 10-hour journey to Chicago had to turn back due to clogged toilets. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded mid-air without restrooms.

Over the past year, Air India has faced multiple security threats, many of which have turned out to be hoaxes.

Balancing safety and operations

With frequent operational disruptions, Air India faces challenges in maintaining both passenger safety and operational efficiency. The question remains — how will these incidents impact the airline’s reputation and performance?

