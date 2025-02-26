BJP’s Shergill vents his ire against Air India for experience that 'broke all records'

BJP's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday (February 25) held back no punches as he lambasted Air India in a stinging review on X for the subpar service provided to him by the airline managed by the Tata group.

'Oscar winner for worst airlines'

Shergill said that if there was an Oscar category for "Worst Airlines", it would go to Air India. He complained about the airline’s broken seats, "worst staff", "pathetic on-ground support staff", and said the airline does not care about customer service at all.

He said that flying in Air India isn’t a pleasant experience, but what he went through apparently broke all records.

If there was an Oscar equivalent for WORST AIRLINES @airindia would win hands down in every category :> Broken Seats> Worst Staff>Pathetic “on Ground” Support Staff> Give two hoots attitude about customer service ! Flying Air India is not a pleasant experience but today… — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 25, 2025

Netizens react with their experiences

Several netizens commenting below his post shared in his anger, with one user saying that he was downgraded to a seat in the economy section, when he had paid for a business class ticket. Others called the airline "pathetic", and shared how it has poor service, in their opinion.

Some netizens defended the airline and pointed out that the Tata-owned company is in the process of upgrading its fleet and service standards after taking over the airline in January 2022.

Shivraj Chouhan’s negative review

Shergill’s negative feedback has further placed the airline under public scrutiny just a week after the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, shared a lengthy post on X on how he was allotted a broken seat by Air India despite paying full price for a ticket.

Chouhan mentioned in his post that he flew on a year-old Airbus A321, and when questioned, the airline staff mentioned that they had apprised the management about the broken seat and told them it should not be sold to passengers.

Shergill’s post has come at a time when Air India is still upgrading its operations and is facing flak from its customers for subpar services. Political parties such as the Congress have retweeted Chouhan's X post and taken shots at the BJP government saying that citizens are complaining and making videos but no action has been taken.