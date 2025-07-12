Air India crash report: Pilots' body alleges bias in preliminary report

Within hours after the release of the preliminary Air India crash report on Saturday (July 12), stating that the fuel switches were cut off shortly after take-off, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA-I) stated that the tone of the report suggests a bias towards pilot error.

“The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias toward pilot error. ALPA-I categorically reject this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry.”

On Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's Preliminary Report on 12th June AI 171 crash, Airline Pilots' Association of India says, "The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias toward pilot error. We categorically reject this presumption and insist on a fair,… pic.twitter.com/sYh5TW9HwC — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025

Shared without official signature

ALPA-I, in a statement, further alleged that the report was leaked to the media without any responsible official signature or attribution, adding that there was a lack of transparency in the investigation, as investigations continue to be shrouded in secrecy, undermining credibility and public trust.

“ALPA-I is concerned that the preliminary AAIB report has been shared with the media without any responsible official signature or attribution,” ALPA-I said in a statement.

Also Read: Air India Ahmedabad AI-171 crash: Was it Boeing, not the pilots?

Seeks to be part of probe

The statement signed by ALPA-I president Captain Sam Thomas urged the concerned authorities to let them take part in the investigation, even in the capacity of observers, to ensure transparency in the probe.

“APLA-I renews its request to be included -at the very least, as observers in the investigation process- to ensure transparency and accountability,” stated the pilots’ association.

Alleging that a July 10 article in the Wall Street Journal referred to the inadvertent movement of the fuel control switches, the pilots’ body asked how such “sensitive investigative detail” was leaked to international media.

“The report refers to a serviceability bulletin concerning the fuel control switch gates, which indicates a potential equipment malfunction. While the bulletin exists, ALPA-I demands clarity on whether the recommendations outlined in the bulletin were implemented prior to the flight,” stated the pilots’ association.

Also Read: Air India flight crash: Preliminary report being analysed, says Naidu

What MoS Civil Aviation said

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s report on the Ahmedabad plane crash was a preliminary one and conclusions cannot be drawn based on it, as the conversation between the pilots was very brief.

"This is a preliminary report. We cannot draw any conclusions based on it. Earlier, in case of such accidents, the black box had to be sent abroad. Now, we can complete this investigation quickly ourselves. The AAIB is an independent body. There is no interference from the ministry in it." "No conclusions can be drawn based on the pilots' conversation, as it is very brief. Further investigation is necessary. We should wait for that report," he added.