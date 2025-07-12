Air India flight crash: Preliminary report being analysed, says Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday (July 12) said that the Air India flight crash report was a preliminary one and the Civil Aviation Ministry was analysing it.

Speaking to reporters in Vizag, the Civil Aviation Minister said, “We are coordinating with AIBB for any support they need. We are hoping that the final reports come out soon so that we can arrive at some conclusion."

"I truly believe we have the most wonderful workforce in terms of pilots and the crew in the whole world. Pilots and crew are the backbone of the aviation industry,” he added as quoted by ANI.