Air India cancels NYC, Newark flights as 'super bomb' winter storm threatens US East Coast

Air India has suspended all flights to and from New York City and Newark in the US scheduled for Monday (February 23) after forecasts warned of a powerful winter storm across America's eastern region. It cited the safety and well-being of the passengers and the crew as the reason for the cancellation.

In a statement, the airline said adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and strong winds, are expected to significantly disrupt air travel.

“A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast on 22 and 23 February which is likely to have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 23 February,” the airline said in a post on X.

Also Read: India-US trade deal faces uncertainty as experts push for fresh renegotiation

The airline added, “Our dedicated teams will be extending all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on this date”.

Millions under blizzard warnings

Weather agencies have warned that nearly 30 million people across the northeastern US are under blizzard alerts as the storm strengthens. Authorities expect travel disruptions across road, rail and air networks, with more than 1,000 flights already cancelled.

According to US media reports, people in areas under the blizzard warning are expected to witness heavy snow, ranging between 12-18 inches, and winds blowing at a speed of 40-60 miles per hour.

Other carriers, such as Emirates, has also taken a similar decision to cancel and reschedule several flights to and from New York and Newark due to the weather conditions, Gulf News reported.

Also read: Air India plane crash report: How fuel switches work in aircraft

Officials have also cautioned that strong winds combined with heavy, wet snow could trigger widespread power outages in several regions.

New York issues safety advisory

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to remain indoors as the storm approaches. “I am asking all New Yorkers to stay inside and stay off the roads for your safety,” he said.

Also Read: OpenAI flagged Canadian school shooting suspect’s account months before attack

He added that the conditions this time could be more hazardous compared to the last time.

Storm may intensify rapidly

Forecasters said the system could strengthen quickly due to falling atmospheric pressure. Senior forecaster Brian Hurley told Bloomberg that the weather system shows characteristics of a “super bomb” storm.

The National Weather Service has predicted snowfall ranging between one and two feet across several coastal and inland areas, including parts of Boston and surrounding regions. Authorities also warned of possible flooding in parts of New York and New Jersey as the storm system moves through the East Coast.