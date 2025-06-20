Air India cancels 8 flights due to 'maintenance and operational reasons'

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday (June 20) due to "enhanced maintenance and operational reasons", the airline said.

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest.

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

Flights cancelled

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Air India said four domestic flights — AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai — have been cancelled.

Stability over disruptions

The airline said that the reductions in flight operations arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East.

The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers, the airline said.

The revised schedule is made available on Air India's official website, mobile app and through contact centre, the airline noted.

