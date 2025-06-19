Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India pledges safety overhaul

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has addressed frequent flyer members in the wake of the devastating crash of London-bound flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 275 lives, including passengers, crew, and people on the ground.

In his message, Wilson said the airline was reaching out “with heavy hearts following the tragic crash,” and added, “Words cannot express the pain we feel for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event.”

Aircraft had ‘no issues’

Wilson provided details about the flight crew and aircraft, underscoring their qualifications and maintenance status. The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, described as “a highly experienced pilot and trainer with over 10,000 hours flying widebody aircraft.” First Officer Clive Kunder had clocked over 3,400 flying hours.

The aircraft involved was reported to be in good condition, having undergone a major maintenance check in June 2023, with another due in December this year. The engines had been serviced in March and April this year. “Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight,” Wilson said.

DGCA-directed checks

Following the crash, and as per directions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued on June 14, Air India initiated extensive safety inspections across its fleet of 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, 26 aircraft have been cleared for service. The remaining are undergoing routine maintenance and will be inspected before returning to operation.

Wilson confirmed that the DGCA review had found Air India’s fleet and maintenance processes to be in full compliance with safety standards.

Operational impact

The CEO acknowledged recent flight disruptions, attributing them to a combination of factors, including enhanced safety checks, airspace closures over Iran and the Middle East, night-time restrictions at some international airports, and routine operational challenges. “We know these disruptions have been frustrating, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience,” he said.

As a further safety measure, the airline will continue enhanced pre-flight checks not only on its Boeing 787s but also its Boeing 777 aircraft. To manage the additional workload, Air India will reduce its international widebody operations by around 15 per cent from June 20 through to at least mid-July.

“This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues,” Wilson explained, noting that affected passengers would be offered rebooking at no extra charge or a full refund.

Wilson closed his message by thanking customers for their patience and reiterating the airline’s commitment to safety. “Your trust means everything to us,” he said, encouraging passengers to reach out to customer support for assistance.