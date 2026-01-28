AI 171 crash: SC to hear PIL for independent probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (January 28) agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) alleging that the official probe into the Air India Boeing 787-8 flight AI171 plane crash of June 12 last year violated citizens' fundamental rights to life, equality and access to truthful information.

The Air India aircraft en route to London's Gatwick Airport, crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew on board. It was operated by pilot-in-command Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder, both of whom perished. There were also fatalities on the ground as the plane fell on a nearby medical college hostel.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was told by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the PIL's petitioner NGO, Safety Matters Foundation, that so far, neither the Centre nor the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has filed their replies to the petition.

“The entire pilots’ association is saying there is a problem in the Boeing 787 aircraft which needs to be grounded,” Bhushan submitted.

“SIR (hearing on pleas related to special intensive revision of electoral rolls pleas) will be over today, and we will give you a short date,” the CJI told Bhushan.

Preliminary report

Last November, the SC had said Captain Sabharwal was not blamed in the AAIB's preliminary report into the crash.

It had also issued notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a plea of Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the nonagenarian father of the deceased pilot.

Both the senior Sabharwal and the Federation of Indian Pilots moved the Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry headed by a former apex court judge into the crash of the Air India flight.

The top court was hearing three petitions filed by an NGO, a law student and the father of the deceased pilot seeking an independent, court-monitored investigation into the crash.

Court-monitored probe

Among the 241 dead were 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 12 crew members.

The lone survivor of the crash was Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national.

Bhushan said a parallel inquiry should be conducted, like a court of inquiry, into the accident of such a major scale.

He submitted that serious accidents require a court of enquiry and not just an investigation by AAIB.

On September 22, while entertaining the plea of the NGO, the top court termed as "unfortunate and irresponsible" the selective publication of a preliminary report on the Air India crash, which outlined lapses on the part of pilots and paved the way for a "media narrative".