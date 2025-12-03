AI video of 'Chaiwala' PM Modi stirs row in Winter Session; Congress evokes 'unpopular' jibe

An AI-generated video shared by Congress leader Ragini Nayak has triggered an ugly controversy at the beginning of Parliament’s Winter Session. This clip which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying a tea kettle and glasses at a global event, has evoked a strong backlash and this reference to PM’s ‘chaiwala’ days as a child, appears to be not in the favour of the Congress.

The video depicts the Prime Minister in a light blue coat and black trousers, carrying a kettle and tea glasses at a red-carpet event, with international flags and the tricolour displayed in the background. A voice, mimicking that of PM Modi can be heard saying, “ Chai bolo, chaiye (Anyone wants tea)."

Even as the Opposition is trying to have debates on key issues like the SIR in Parliament, Congress leader Ragini Nayak posted an AI-generated video with the caption, "Now, who did this?"

The BJP quickly condemned the video, accusing the Congress of “abusing” the Prime Minister.

PM Modi has often recalled that his father operated a tea stall at Vadnagar station in Gujarat, where he assisted as a child. However, any jibes in the past at his chaiwala days has backfired for the Congress.

Also read: Only a chaiwala feels the people's pain: Modi in Assam's tea belt

For example, in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar mocked Modi’s modest chaiwalla background, suggesting he would never attain the country’s highest office. But, Modi led the BJP to a sweeping victory and is now serving his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

Later on, Aiyar said in a book he wrote that he never literally called Modi a “chaiwala”. But, he conceded that his sarcastic suggestion that Modi could serve tea after losing the election became a major political liability for the Congress.

Modi and his mother

Also, in September this year, before the Bihar assembly elections, an AI-generated video released by the Bihar Congress, marked “AI GENERATED,” portrayed Modi dreaming of his late mother, who was shown hitting out at his political approach in Bihar.

Also read: BJP condemns AI video of PM Modi’s late mother; Congress refutes allegations

The video drew widespread criticism and controversy, leading the Patna High Court to order its removal from all social media platforms.

Hard worker vs entitled

Condemning the recent video posted by Nayak, senior BJP leader CR Kesavan called it “a grievous insult” to India’s 140 crore citizens, and a direct attack on the OBC community. It reveals the “depraved mindset” of the Congress, he added.

Further, he alleged that Congress leadership “cannot accept that Modi rose through dedication and hard work,” contrasting him with Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as “entitled and repeatedly rejected by the people.”

Kesavan further accused Congress of a pattern of personal attacks, saying the party has “habitually abused” the Prime Minister and even his late mother. He warned that voters would deliver a strong response to what he termed as “degenerate politics”.

Also read: Bihar Congress to now probe viral AI video of Modi's deceased mother

Pointing out that 'Naamdar Congress cannot stand a Kamdar PM from the OBC community', who has come from a poor background, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the party had previously mocked Modi’s 'chaiwala' roots, claiming they had insulted him on numerous occasions and even targeted his mother.

“People will not forgive such repeated attacks,” Poonawalla warned on an X post.

PM Modi has responded to these digs by pointing out that the Opposition views these professions as undignified. He often referred to how Congress events mocked him as a chaiwala of Gujarat but how in the end the voters punished the party for this perceived arrogance.

The Centre has outlined an extensive legislative agenda for the ongoing Winter Session, which flagged off on December 1, and the Opposition is all set to challenge the government on key matters. However, these controversies, including a outcry over the presence of a dog in the Parliament, appear to be taking centrestage.