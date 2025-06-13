Ahmedabad crash: Ex-pilot reminisces flying brand-new plane; ‘couldn’t control my tears’

As aviation authorities try to unravel the cause behind the crash of the Air India Express Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12), retired pilot S Arulmani, who in 2014, flew the same as a brand new plane from Seattle to India, says power loss during take-off may have been one of the main reasons behind the accident.

Eleven years ago, it was Arulmani, a native of Tamil Nadu, who flew the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for 17 hours from Seattle to Sharjah, and then to Calcutta for the first time. The latest tragedy has left him deeply affected.

Emotional ties

Sharing his emotional ties with the aircraft, and recalling his role in delivering it from the Boeing factory in Seattle to India, he said, ‘

’Yes, I was in the same 787 Dreamliner before. I ferried it from Seattle to India in 2014. It was like getting a new car from the dealer. But after hearing the news of the crash, I am disturbed, I felt very bad. When I saw the visuals of a plane crashing in few minutes after take-off, I couldn’t believe it.”

Asked about his experience of flying the plane, Arulmani says the aircraft had all safety measures in place and he had a smooth journey.

“This Air India Express Boeing 787 Dreamliner had all safety measures intact. I boarded the plane with a great feeling. A team of Boeing technicians, cabin crew, and technicians from India were present in the plane. Our journey was very smooth. I couldn’t believe that the same plane turned into an ill-fated plane now,” he told The Federal.

‘Sudden power loss may have caused crash’

Explaining the possible cause that may have triggered the crash, Alurmani says, based on his examination of preliminary footage, it seems a power loss during take-off may have been the primary cause of its fall.

“What happened here was most likely a power loss during take-off. With the sudden loss of power, the plane might have crashed within a few minutes of take-off. As far as my initial reading from the visuals which we see, I feel there is no direct connection between the crash and the safety information,” he told The Federal.

‘Boeing planes built to last 20-25 years’

The veteran aviator, however, stressed that only an official investigation could confirm the exact cause of the crash.

“These kinds of planes could easily be used for about 20 to 25 years based on maintenance. I personally feel connected to this incident because I brought it from Seattle. I have seen the plane flying smoothly, but now it is burned and broken into pieces. The fact that none of the passengers, except one, survived pains me more,” he says.

On the aircraft’s age and serviceability, Arulmani says Boeing 787s are built to last 20-25 years with proper maintenance and can be upgraded with the latest software.

“Everything is time-bound and recorded. There is nothing to hide. Every 500 or 1,000 hours, checks are mandatory. This aircraft was a very successful one. Now, Boeing’s technical pride is at stake, too,” Arulmani told The Federal.

Why black box info is vital

Pointing out the importance of flight data and cockpit voice recorders in the plane, he said, “Black box plays an important role in crash investigations. It will tell us everything — what was engine power, oil temperature, and system performance right from the take-off to crash. We can even go through detailed audio records of what the pilots were saying. There are several channels, and even brief conversations with the cabin crew will get recorded. We will get to know the reason based on these voice records. We have a greater possibility to know the exact cause once we recover the recordings.”

When asked about his past experiences of delivering brand new aircraft, he said, “For senior captains, ferrying a brand new aircraft from a foreign country would be yet another ride. It is normal, like delivering a brand-new bus or car. I ferried an Airbus A319 from France in 2007. When this Boeing 787 Dreamliner was brought to India in 2014, it was one the most modern planes. But with this devastating tragedy in Ahmedabad, I couldn't control my tears. I only have very sad memories about the Boeing plane now,” he says.