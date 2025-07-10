PM Kisan 20th installment: Agriculture ministry issues advisory

As farmers across the country wait for the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday (July 9) shared a new advisory.

Though the government hasn't confirmed the exact date yet, reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may release the funds this month, following a delay from the usual June timeline.

PM-Kisan scheme

Launched in 2019 after being announced in the Interim Budget by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, the PM-Kisan scheme has become the world’s largest DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme.

Under it, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, totalling Rs 6,000 annually in the following cycles — April-July, August-November, and December-March.

The money is deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Checklist to secure benefits

The ministry has outlined six steps that farmers must follow to ensure they don't miss out on the upcoming installment of Rs 2,000. These steps are crucial, especially since many payments are rejected each cycle due to minor errors or missing information.

Complete e-KYC: This is now mandatory. Without e-KYC, no money will be credited. You can complete it using OTP-based, biometric, or facial authentication.

Link Aadhaar with bank account: Mismatches between Aadhaar and bank details can result in transaction failures.

Check bank details: Make sure your IFSC code and account number are correct to avoid failed transfers.

Update land records: The land must be in your name and properly verified in digital records.

Check beneficiary status: Go to pmkisan.gov.in to ensure your name is on the beneficiary list.

Update mobile number: You’ll need this for OTPs and to receive scheme-related alerts.

How to check PM-Kisan installment status? Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in Click on ‘Know Your Status’ Enter your Aadhaar number or registration number Check whether your name appears in the beneficiary list Ensure that your eKYC is completed, as it is mandatory for installment release

How to complete e-KYC?

As the installment is expected to come soon, eligible farmers are required to complete e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) before that to avoid payment failure.

e-KYC is mandatory for receiving any installment under PM-Kisan. Without it, beneficiaries will be excluded from the list.

As per the scheme’s official website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers."

You can complete e-KYC in three simple ways: OTP-based e-KYC, biometric e-KYC, facial authentication.

Eligibility criteria Be a citizen of India Own cultivable land Be a small or marginal farmer Not be a pensioner receiving Rs 10,000 or more per month Not be an income tax filer Not be an institutional landholder

Why the delay?

Typically, the PM-Kisan payouts are made in February, June, and October. Many expected a similar timeline this year.

The last (19th) installment was issued in February. However, this time, the 20th installment seems to have been delayed as there is no official announcement on the date so far.

However, media reports suggest that the amount will most likely be released in July by PM Modi at an event, which will be announced soon.