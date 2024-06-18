Unprecedented mandate has created history: Modi in Varanasi

The mandate given by the people in this Lok Sabha election is truly unprecedented and has created history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the voters of Varanasi on Tuesday (June 18), marking his first visit to his constituency after the polls.

Modi was at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, where he released the ₹20,000 crore 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Your trust my biggest asset: PM

Modi said the first decision of the new government was related to the farmers and the poor.

“With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, I became the country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time," the prime minister said.

“This trust of yours is my biggest asset. This trust of yours inspires me to work hard for your service and to take the country to new heights. I will work hard day and night. I will make every effort to fulfil your dreams and your resolutions. I have considered farmers, youth, women and the poor as the strong pillars of developed India. I have started my third term with their empowerment. As soon as the government was formed, the first decision was taken related to farmers and poor families,” he said.

“Whether it is building three crore new houses for poor families across the country or taking forward the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, these decisions will help crores of people. Today's programme is also going to strengthen this path of developed India. ₹20,000 crore of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have reached the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country," he said.

Modi’s first job after being sworn in as the prime minister for the third time was to sign off the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

‘Biggest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme’

The amount under the scheme will reach the bank account of over 9.26 crore farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Speaking about the scheme and how it has empowered farmers, Modi said the government has also simplified rules to enable beneficiaries to easily avail the scheme.

“PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has become the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme. So far, ₹3.25 lakh crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of crores of farmer families of the country. Here, ₹700 crore has also been deposited in the accounts of farmers of Varanasi. I am happy that technology has been used better to deliver benefits to the right beneficiaries in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he said.

“Just a few months ago, during the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, more than 1 crore farmers joined this scheme. The government has also simplified many rules to get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Now we are taking the country to new heights in the global market of packaged food and my dream is that there should be some food grain or fruit product from India on every dining table in the world,” he added.

‘Development and heritage go hand in hand in Kashi’

In his speech the prime minister also praised the ancient city of Varanasi, also known as Kashi, and how the BJP government has developed the city while simultaneously keeping its heritage value intact.

“Our Kashi has been the capital of culture. Our Kashi has been the capital of knowledge. Our Kashi has been the capital of all knowledge. But along with all this, Kashi has become such a city which has shown to the entire world that even a heritage city can write a new chapter of urban development. The mantra of development as well as heritage is visible everywhere in Kashi," Modi said.

Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others at the event.

He is scheduled to take part in the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening.