Piyush Pandey, man behind iconic ads for Fevicol, Cadbury, passes away at 70

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey, the creative person behind some of India’s most iconic campaigns, for Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, and Vodafone’s beloved pug ad, passed away on Friday (October 24) at the age of 70. Pandey had been reportedly suffering from an infection.

Also Read: Delhi HC dismisses RCB's plea against Uber ad featuring Travis Head

Pioneer of Indian advertising industry

Regarded as a pioneer of the Indian advertising industry, Pandey leaves behind a legacy of campaigns that redefined brand storytelling and became woven into the country’s cultural fabric.

From Cadbury’s ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ and Asian Paints’s ‘Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye’ to Vodafone’s pug and ZooZoo ads, his campaigns became part of India’s collective memory.

His slogan “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar,” created for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, became one of the most recognisable political catchphrases in recent history.

His notable work also included the Polio awareness campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fevikwik’s “Todo Nahin, Jodo,” Ponds’ “Googly Woogly Woosh,” and powerful public-service campaigns for Gujarat Tourism and the Cancer Patients Association.

Glorious career

Pandey spent nearly four decades in advertising, serving as Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, India, at Ogilvy.

He joined Ogilvy in 1982, penning his first advertisement for Sunlight detergent. Six years later, he moved into the agency’s creative department, where he went on to craft celebrated campaigns for Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, Luna Moped, Fortune Oil and several other leading brands.

Under his leadership, Ogilvy India was ranked the number one agency for 12 consecutive years in Agency Reckoner, an independent survey conducted by Economic Times.

Pandey has won numerous awards during his career, including the Padma Shri in 2016 and the LIA Legend Award in 2024.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, other A-listers summoned over 'misleading' pan masala ad

Early life

Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s first encounter with advertising came early, when he and his brother Prasoon lent their voices to radio jingles for everyday products. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he dabbled in cricket, tea tasting and construction work.

At 27, Pandey entered an industry dominated by English and elitist aesthetics. He broke the mould with campaigns that spoke the language of ordinary people. His earthy humour and instinct for storytelling helped transform advertisements into reflections of Indian life.

Pandey’s guiding belief was simple, good advertising must touch hearts, not merely impress minds. “No audience is going to see your work and say, ‘How did they do it?’ They will say, ‘I love it,’” he once reportedly said.

Despite his towering reputation, Pandey remained grounded. He often described himself as a team player rather than a star. “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone,” he once said. “Then who am I?” he said.

Also Read: After Patanjali, SC turns its ire on IMA for endorsing 'expensive, unnecessary' drugs

Tributes pour in

Condoling the Pandey's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said, "He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years."

Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2025

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal mourned Pandey’s death, describing him as “a phenomenon in the world of advertising.”

In a post on X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour and genuine warmth into it.”

“Sad that Piyush Pandey leaves us. He launched Kotak Mahindra Bank with a campaign in 2003, describing banking as ‘common sense’. Amazing out-of-the-box thinker and a humble person. He weaved creativity with an Indian context. Will miss him,” Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder Uday Kotak said.

Calling Pandey his “dearest friend,” author and columnist Suhel Seth said, “India has not lost just a great advertising mind but a true patriot and a fine, fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.”