Terror attack in Germany? 2 killed, 50 hurt after man crashes car into market

In what is being called suspected terror attack, a car crashed into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on Friday evening (December 20), killing two people and hurting 60 others.

According to an AP report, the suspect is a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who has been living in Germany since 2006.

The driver was apprehended shortly after the vehicle sped into the crowded market around 7 pm., when holiday shoppers enjoyed the festive atmosphere ahead of the weekend and Christmas.

Fifteen of the injured sustained severe injuries, according to statements from government officials and information published on the city government’s website.

The attack in Magdeburg occurred eight years after an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, resulting in 13 deaths and numerous injuries. The attacker was fatally shot in Italy days later.

(With Agency inputs)



