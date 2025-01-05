3 dead as Coast Guard chopper crashes in Porbandar: Reports

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Coast Guard crashed during a routine sortie at the Air Enclave of Porbandar Airport on Sunday (January 5), leaving three persons dead, according to media reports.

According to news agency ANI, the helicopter had some technical issues, which resulted in the crash. Two pilots and three others were on board the aircraft. All of them were taken to the civil hospital, local police were quoted by media reports as saying.

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.

Also read: Mumbai: 13 dead as Navy speedboat hits ferry near Gateway of India

The crash comes four months after another ALH Coast Guard helicopter suffered a similar fate while on a medical evacuation mission. In September, the Dhruv ALH Mk-III crashed into the Arabian Sea near Porbandar, after which the fleet was temporarily grounded.

The Coast Guard’s 16 ALHs were designed and manufactured by the Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

However, the same helicopter played a key role in rescue operations during the Gujarat floods last year.