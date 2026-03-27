20,000 children suicides linked to digital addiction: TMC MP in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Friday (March 27) said in the Rajya Sabha that annually about 20,000 children are ending their lives by suicide as a consequence of digital addiction, which is also prevalent among youth. The TMC MP urged the Centre to address the issue on a priority basis.

Addressing the Upper House during the Zero Hour, O’Brien further stated that children and youth are spending up to 8 hours a day on screens and mobile phones, amounting to more than 100 days every year. He attributed the statistics to “studies”.

Health impact and explanation

He stated that excessive screen time disrupts sleep patterns and increases anxiety, adding that 68 countries have already banned mobile phones in schools.

Today. My intervention in Parliament Need to address digital addiction & youth mental health👉🏻Encourage mindful usage👉🏻Promote offline activities👉🏻Have conversations on mental healthWill take this up in Bengal when Mamata Banerjee @AITCofficial is voted back as 4-time CM pic.twitter.com/qUlLQig67G — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 27, 2026

"Excessive screen time disrupts sleep patterns, increases the risk of anxiety, and causes mood swings," the MP said, explaining the biological mechanism behind the problem.

"Screen usage causes a dopamine spike -- the brain receives a rapid reward signal, which reinforces the behaviour and produces what is known as digital addiction."

Suggestions and appeal

Brien also offered practical suggestions for individuals -- asking oneself why before picking up the phone, counting to ten before touching it, charging devices in a separate room, avoiding screens at least two hours before sleeping, and practising what he called the "sound of silence" -- designated periods of no screen or phone time.

Also Read: 60% of children are at risk of digital addiction, according to a survey

His three broader recommendations to the government included encouraging mindful usage, promoting offline activities, and initiating wider conversations around youth mental health and digital wellbeing.

‘Will take it up in Bengal’

"I appeal to the government to take up this issue of digital addiction seriously and address youth mental health together," he said.

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“Today. My intervention in Parliament .Need to address digital addiction & youth mental health. Encourage mindful usage. Promote offline activities. Have conversations on mental health. Will take this up in Bengal when Mamata Banerjee @AITCofficial is voted back as 4-time CM,” the MP stated in a post on X.

(With agency inputs)