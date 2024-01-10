Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE | World looking at India as a pillar of stability: PM Modi

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit kicked off on a positive note on Wednesday (January 10) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the event, asserting that India will emerge as one of the largest economies in the next few years.



Several heads of states, and CEOs of top private companies including Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, and Tata Sons' chairperson N Chandrasekaran attended the summit.

Making a strong pitch to draw more foreign investments to India, Modi in his address said India will soon emerge as “vishwa mitra” (the friend of the world).

“In the rapidly changing world order, India is going ahead as vishwa mitra. India has given hope to the world that we can decide on common goals and achieve them. India's commitment to world welfare, its dedication, efforts and hard work are making today's world more secure and prosperous," he said.

"Today, the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of global south, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions a powerhouse of talented youth, and a democracy that delivers," he added.

