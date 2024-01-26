Republic Day LIVE | 'Nari Shakti' on display as all-women contingents march past on Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.

In a post on X, Modi said: "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the nation's 75th Republic Day with the 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard – the Kartavya Path.

Read updates here