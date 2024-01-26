Republic Day LIVE | 'Nari Shakti' on display as all-women contingents march past on Kartavya Path
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.
In a post on X, Modi said: "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.
French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the nation's 75th Republic Day with the 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard – the Kartavya Path.
- 26 Jan 2024 6:24 AM GMT
CSIR showcases purple revolution, electric tractor
The purple revolution unfolding in the lavender fields of Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir found a proud place on the tableau of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday in the Republic Day parade.
The purple revolution showcases India's scientific prowess and the industrious spirit of the farmers of Bhaderwah and adjoining regions who have turned entrepreneurs over the past few years, a senior CSIR official said.
The enchanting tableau, decked with lavender flowers, narrates the story of development of an elite variety of lavender at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine at Jammu, its cultivation, and its processing to produce essential oils, perfumes and incense sticks.