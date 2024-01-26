The Federal
Republic Day LIVE | Nari Shakti on display as all-women contingents march past on Kartavya Path
The all-women Tri-Services contingent comprising Agniveers and regular recruits marches down the Kartavya Path. Photo: ANI/X

Republic Day LIVE | 'Nari Shakti' on display as all-women contingents march past on Kartavya Path

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi

26 Jan 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day.

In a post on X, Modi said: "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the nation's 75th Republic Day with the 90-minute parade on the ceremonial boulevard – the Kartavya Path.

2024-01-26 04:28:26
Republic DayNarendra Modi
