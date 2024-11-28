Parliament LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi takes oath; LS, RS adjourned for the day

The fourth day of the Parliament’s Winter Session began today (November 28) at 11 am. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, took oath as a Member of Parliament for the first time.

Both the Houses were adjourned for the day shorty after noon over Opposition protests.

On Wednesday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed protests by Opposition parties over Gautam Adani’s indictment in the US, Sambhal violence in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur unrest, and other issues.

Also read: Opposition members storm out of Waqf committee meeting

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after 12 noon while Raj Sabha too was adjourned just before noon.

Today, among other things, the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set for an extension till the last day of the next Budget Session 2025.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi demands Adani’s arrest over US bribery indictment

The Lok Sabha, which had constituted the committee, has listed in its list of business for Thursday a motion to extend the time for the presentation of its report "upto the last day of the Budget Session 2025".