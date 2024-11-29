Why is government not resisting adjournments in Parliament? Congress asks

The Congress on Friday (November 29) demanded to know why the government was not resisting repeated adjournments in Parliament on account of protests by the Opposition, particularly on the Adani issue.

"Yet another day of a washout in the Parliament on the Modani issue. Both Houses adjourned today after only a few minutes. The big mystery is why the government is not resisting the adjournments," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked in a post on X.

"On the contrary, the government is facilitating the aggression of the INDIA parties on Modani especially -- as also on Manipur, Sambhal, and Delhi's law and order,” he added. “Clearly it has much to feel defensive and apologetic about.”

The House will meet again on Monday.

Mechanism of disruption

Soon after listed papers for the morning session were laid, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 17 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House. He rejected all the notices.

This led to protests by several Opposition MPs who raised slogans. Expressing anguish, Dhankhar said: "I call upon you (MPs) for deep reflection. Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption.”

The remark was denounced by Opposition MPs.

Also read: Rajya Sabha adjourned till December 2 amid Opposition protest

Adani and Sambhal violence

Before adjourning the proceedings for the day, Dhankar said similar issues had been raised repeatedly, leading to a loss of three working days.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani row and the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the House was adjourned for the day.