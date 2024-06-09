Kerala BJP's second-tier leader George Kurian becomes minister in Modi govt

It was a real surprise for Keralites, as well as for George Kurian, the state general secretary of the BJP Kerala unit, to receive an invitation to the pre-swearing-in meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence.

No one was expecting Kurian to be given a ministerial berth until this morning.

George Kurian, a social and educational activist, served as the vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

He began his political journey with Vidyarthi Janatha during the national emergency period and later, he joined the BJP when the party was formed in 1980.

Kurian has consistently supported the RSS-BJP ideology throughout his political career. And has served as the state general secretary and national vice- president of Yuvamorcha.

Political ascent



His induction into the Modi 3.0 government as a Minister of State marks a milestone, as he has become one of the two Malayali ministers. With a strong rapport with the BJP's central leadership in Delhi, Kurian's political ascent has been notable.

Representing the Christian minority, he previously was the BJP state vice-president and contested against prominent figures like Oommen Chandy in Pudupally. His longstanding affiliation with the BJP, dating back to his days with the Yuva Morcha, and his presence in televised discussions have made him a familiar figure among Malayalis.

During this election campaign, Kurian frequently attended BJP national leaders' rallies in Kerala, often providing translation services for their speeches. He has been fostering positive relationships with both BJP national leaders and the Christian church leadership in Kerala, particularly within the Catholic community.

Last year, Kurian made headlines when he wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to support the Bishop of Pala, Mar Joseph Karralanghat, who had faced widespread criticism for allegedly making ill-intended remarks against the Muslim community.

The Bishop had accused them of engaging in 'Narcotic Jihad', implying that Muslim youth were luring Christians by giving them narcotic substances.

BJP strategy

Kurian previously held the position of national secretary within the BJP and also served as an Officer on Special Duty during O Rajagopal's tenure as a Union minister.

The BJP had previously attempted a similar strategy by inducting Alphonse Kannanthanam, a bureaucrat-turned-politician who joined the BJP from the left, (K J Alphonse, a former IAS officer, had won the 2006 assembly election as an independent backed by the LDF but later quit the post and joined BJP) but the move did not yield the dividends they had anticipated.

It's interesting to observe this strategy as the BJP has clearly overlooked Anil K Antony, the Congress turncoat and son of former defense minister AK Antony, who lost the Pathanamthitta constituency despite garnering a significant number of votes. Antony was considered to be in the good books of the BJP central leadership.

Similarly, the recent entrant to the BJP, P C George, has also been ignored.

NDA wins over Christian community

The NDA in Kerala this time managed to win the trust of the Christian community, as evidenced by their vote share, particularly in the Thrissur constituency. In Thrissur and Ollur assembly segments, where the Christian community dominates the voter list, Suresh Gopi made significant inroads, securing almost a 30,000-vote margin from both these segments.

Through the mediation of George Kurian, the BJP held several rounds of talks with the Bishops of different denominations of churches in Kerala. They also arranged banquets for them and house visit campaigns for Christians in the state during the Easter and Christmas periods.

Otherwise regarded as a second-tier leader among BJP cadres, Kurian now seems to have received a significant promotion within the party and in Kerala politics as well.

"It makes no difference to me. I see him the same as before, whether he's a Union minister or not. He was always dedicated to his work, and I'm happy and thankful to God. I've been a nurse in the Indian army for 32 years. He was always a party worker, and I never interfered in his activities," said his wife Annamma.