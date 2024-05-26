KKR vs SRH Live Updates, Scores, IPL 2024 Final: Cummins wins toss, SRH bat
Kolkata Knight Riders start as favourites as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium today (May 26). These two teams had finished the league stage as one and two in the points table.
KKR have won the IPL title twice, in 2012 and 2014 while SRH have claimed the trophy once, in 2016.
In Sunday's final, KKR start as favourites. In the current season, they have beaten SRH twice, in the league stage, and playoffs. This 2-0 lead will definitely give them edge over their rivals in the summit clash. But, in a format like T20, anything can happen. Follow live scores and updates of the IPL 2024 final here.
- 26 May 2024 1:38 PM GMT
Playing XIs
SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
Impact Players: Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar.
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact Players: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfaine Rutherford.
- 26 May 2024 1:35 PM GMT
'Great start for SRH'
Former India batter Ambati Raydu says it is a "great toss" to win for SRH. He adds that they are favourites to win.
- 26 May 2024 1:31 PM GMT
Toss update
SRH win toss, opt to bat first against KKR.
- 26 May 2024 1:29 PM GMT
Pitch report and dew factor
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, and ex-West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop reckon it is a 175-190 runs pitch.
"A red soil pitch for the finals, 63m and 70m are the square boundaries, while down the ground 77m. Red Soil does tend to have a lot of bounce, this is a well-prepared pitch and we can hope for a high-scoring game," they say.
Groundsman have assured that there won't be dew tonight, they add. This should come as a huge relief for both teams.
- 26 May 2024 1:09 PM GMT
Road to IPL final
- 26 May 2024 1:08 PM GMT
Iyer praises mentor Gambhir
- 26 May 2024 1:06 PM GMT
What SRH captain Cummins said ahead of final
