Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer (left) and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins during a press conference on the eve of the IPL 2024 final match, in Chennai, on Saturday, May 25. PTI

KKR vs SRH Live Updates, Scores, IPL 2024 Final: Cummins wins toss, SRH bat

Kolkata Knight Riders start as favourites as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai today

26 May 2024 1:02 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-05-26 13:38:43)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium today (May 26). These two teams had finished the league stage as one and two in the points table.

KKR have won the IPL title twice, in 2012 and 2014 while SRH have claimed the trophy once, in 2016.

In Sunday's final, KKR start as favourites. In the current season, they have beaten SRH twice, in the league stage, and playoffs. This 2-0 lead will definitely give them edge over their rivals in the summit clash. But, in a format like T20, anything can happen. Follow live scores and updates of the IPL 2024 final here.

