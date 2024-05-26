KKR vs SRH Live Updates, Scores, IPL 2024 Final: Cummins wins toss, SRH bat

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 final match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium today (May 26). These two teams had finished the league stage as one and two in the points table.

KKR have won the IPL title twice, in 2012 and 2014 while SRH have claimed the trophy once, in 2016.

In Sunday's final, KKR start as favourites. In the current season, they have beaten SRH twice, in the league stage, and playoffs. This 2-0 lead will definitely give them edge over their rivals in the summit clash. But, in a format like T20, anything can happen. Follow live scores and updates of the IPL 2024 final here.