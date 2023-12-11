LIVE | SC upholds validity of Constitutional Order abrogating Article 370

The Supreme Court on Monday (December 11) upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

Writing the judgement for himself and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the president has the power to revoke it.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. On that day, the government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

For a detailed explanation of the petitions filed against the abrogation over the years, read here.

The Federal has written extensively on Jammu & Kashmir – from 1947 when it was integrated with India till now. We've compiled a list for you here.