The Federal
LIVE LIVE | SC upholds validity of Constitutional Order abrogating Article 370
x
The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant during pronouncement of verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 | PTI

LIVE | SC upholds validity of Constitutional Order abrogating Article 370

5-judge Constitution Bench presided by CJI DY Chandrachud asks EC to take steps to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by Sept 30, 2024

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
11 Dec 2023 4:47 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-11 07:24:21)

The Supreme Court on Monday (December 11) upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

Writing the judgement for himself and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the president has the power to revoke it.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. On that day, the government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

For a detailed explanation of the petitions filed against the abrogation over the years, read here.

The Federal has written extensively on Jammu & Kashmir – from 1947 when it was integrated with India till now. We've compiled a list for you here.

Live Updates

2023-12-11 04:47:56
>Load More
Supreme CourtJammu and KasmirArticle 370 abrogation
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X