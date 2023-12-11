LIVE | SC upholds validity of Constitutional Order abrogating Article 370
5-judge Constitution Bench presided by CJI DY Chandrachud asks EC to take steps to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir by Sept 30, 2024
The Supreme Court on Monday (December 11) upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly by September 30 next year.
The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.
Writing the judgement for himself and Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and the president has the power to revoke it.
The apex court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. On that day, the government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
For a detailed explanation of the petitions filed against the abrogation over the years, read here.
The Federal has written extensively on Jammu & Kashmir – from 1947 when it was integrated with India till now. We've compiled a list for you here.
Live Updates
- 11 Dec 2023 7:20 AM GMT
SC verdict on Article 370 disappointing: Sajad Lone
Peoples Conference (PC) chief Sajad Lone said, “The Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is disappointing. Justice yet again eludes the people of J and K.”
He said Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.
In the case of statehood, Lone said, the Supreme Court “sidestepped even commenting on it, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence”.
“Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J&K. Let us hope at a future date, justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” the PC president said.
- 11 Dec 2023 7:15 AM GMT
PM Modi: 'Verdict is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope'
PM Narendra Modi on X: "Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else.
"I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370.
"The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India. #NayaJammuKashmir"
- 11 Dec 2023 6:36 AM GMT
SC verdict is 'sad and unfortunate': Ghulam Nabi Azad"SC verdict is sad and unfortunate, people of J&K are not happy with it, but we have to accept it", says former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.
- 11 Dec 2023 6:23 AM GMT
Justice SK Kaul makes an emotional appealIn an epilogue to his concurring opinion, Justice SK Kaul decries ongoing human rights violations in J&K, and makes an emotional appeal for a sincere effort to tell the collective truth about Kashmir and restoring the state’s historic traditions of syncretism and harmony. Justice Kaul also recommends setting up a Commission for Truth and Reconciliation in J&K to investigate and report human rights violations in the state by state and nonstate actors since the 1980s.
- 11 Dec 2023 6:14 AM GMT
Abrogation of Article 370 upheld by SC
Abrogation of Article 370 upheld, method adopted by Centre to amend Article 370 invalid, says SC