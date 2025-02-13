LIVE | Modi in US: PM meets Tulsi Gabbard, gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Washington DC on a two-day visit to hold high-stakes talks with US President Donald Trump in the face of concerns in New Delhi over Washington’s new “America First” trade agenda as well as its policy on immigration.

The prime minister will be hosted by the US President on Thursday (February 13) in what would be the first bilateral talks between the two leaders after Trump assumed the presidency for a second term last month.

“Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet. @realDonaldTrump,” Modi posted on X along with pictures.

Modi will be staying at the Blair House, the US presidential guest house at the heart of the American capital city. As he reached Blair House, he was accorded a rousing welcome by members of the Indian-American diaspora.

Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump over the weeks since his inauguration. Within less than a month of the start of his second term in the White House, Trump has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Also read:

Modi will be watched keenly as he shakes hands with maverick Trump

Will Modi-Trump meet have a positive impact on Bangladesh situation?

Follow Live updates below: