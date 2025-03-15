LIVE! Homecoming for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore; SpaceX launches mission

SpaceX has successfully launched a rocket carrying a fresh crew to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a crucial step in the mission to bring astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth.

Originally scheduled for an eight-day stay on the ISS, Wilmore and Williams have now spent over nine months aboard the station due to technical problems with the experimental spacecraft that transported them.

The two astronauts, along with US Navy test pilots, became the first humans to test-fly Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the ISS.

The two astronauts are expected to begin their return journey to Earth just two days after the new crew arrives. Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme, expressed his excitement about the upcoming return, calling it a significant milestone in the mission.

The mission also includes four new astronauts: NASA's Annie McClain and Nicole Ayers, Japan's Takuja Onishi from JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Russia's Kirill Peskov from Roscosmos. They are part of the Crew-10 mission traveling to the ISS.

Positive takeaways

Despite the several failed rescue missions and delays, the two astronauts’ long-duration stay in space has given researchers valuable information about long-duration spaceflight.

This provides a better understanding of the effects of microgravity and its extended exposure on the human body. However, the goal right now is to bring the two astronauts home safely.

