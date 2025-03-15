LIVE! Homecoming for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore; SpaceX launches mission
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on Saturday, 4:33 am, with the Crew-10 onboard
SpaceX has successfully launched a rocket carrying a fresh crew to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a crucial step in the mission to bring astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth.
Originally scheduled for an eight-day stay on the ISS, Wilmore and Williams have now spent over nine months aboard the station due to technical problems with the experimental spacecraft that transported them.
The two astronauts, along with US Navy test pilots, became the first humans to test-fly Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the ISS.
The two astronauts are expected to begin their return journey to Earth just two days after the new crew arrives. Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme, expressed his excitement about the upcoming return, calling it a significant milestone in the mission.
The mission also includes four new astronauts: NASA's Annie McClain and Nicole Ayers, Japan's Takuja Onishi from JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Russia's Kirill Peskov from Roscosmos. They are part of the Crew-10 mission traveling to the ISS.
Positive takeaways
Despite the several failed rescue missions and delays, the two astronauts’ long-duration stay in space has given researchers valuable information about long-duration spaceflight.
This provides a better understanding of the effects of microgravity and its extended exposure on the human body. However, the goal right now is to bring the two astronauts home safely.
Live Updates
- 15 March 2025 7:43 AM IST
IT'S POLITICAL! When Trump blamed Biden for the delay
Both President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have claimed that astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams could have been brought back to Earth sooner. This claim was reiterated during a joint interview with Fox News in February.
President Trump commented, "They got left in space." When interviewer Sean Hannity added, "They were supposed to be there for eight days. Instead, they’ve been there for almost 300," Trump responded succinctly with, "Biden." Elon Musk echoed this sentiment, stating, "They were left up there for political reasons."
However, NASA's Steve Stitch has firmly denied these allegations, dismissing the claims as unfounded.
- 15 March 2025 7:26 AM IST
Weather patterns are crucial. says ISS programme chief
A two-day handover period is planned, after which the current crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will begin their journey back to Earth. However, there may be a slight delay depending on conditions on Earth, as the team waits for optimal weather to ensure the safe re-entry of the returning capsule, Dana Weigel, manager of the ISS programme told BBC.
"Weather conditions need to be just right, so we’ll wait if necessary to ensure a safe return," Weigel explained.
She added that the astronauts have already started preparing for the handover process, with preparations beginning last week.