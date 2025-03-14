Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return delayed; SpaceX mission launch rescheduled

The much-anticipated SpaceX Crew-10 mission, which was meant to bring back NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, has been delayed once again.

The mission, which was planned for March 13, has been delayed due to high winds and precipitation forecast along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft, NASA said.

However, the mission will now take off on Saturday, March 15, 4.33 am IST (Friday, March 14, 7.03pm EDT). It has been postponed to ensure safer launch conditions.

And, if all goes well, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will finally return to earth next week, after one of the world’s longest unintended space missions.

Hydraulic system issue

Besides the weather concerns, there is also a hydraulic system issue related to a ground support clamp arm for the Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Engineers are working to resolve the issue ahead of the revised launch schedule, NASA said.

The postponement was announced less than four hours before its scheduled evening launch.

The Crew-10 mission includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. The four-member team remains at the Astronaut Crew Quarters at Kennedy Space Center as they await the new launch date.

According to protocol, if the launch goes as planned on March 15, Crew-10 is expected to arrive at the ISS on March 16 and spend a few days adjusting to space before they officially take over operations. Then astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will return to earth "no earlier than Wednesday, March 19", said NASA.

However, it also depends on weather conditions at the splashdown sites off the Florida coast, NASA added.

A cautionary tale

Despite the several failed rescue missions and delays, the two astronauts’ long-duration stay in space has given researchers valuable information about long-duration spaceflight.

This provides a better understanding of the effects of microgravity and its extended exposure on the human body. However, the goal right now is to bring the two astronauts home safely.

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft’s technical malfunctions have cast a dark shadow over the company’s reliability for future space missions and its involvement in NASA’s commercial crew programme.