LIVE | HMPV: TN reports 2 cases; 'no reason to worry,’ says Centre

India on Monday (January 6) reported its first cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) with at least six infants testing positive in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and West Bengal.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda sought to assuage fears, saying the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

While the Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra governments assured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the Centre to act swiftly to prevent a potential health crisis.

2 cases detected in Karnataka

Two cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

A three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the health ministry said. An eight-month-old boy with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

Neither of the two have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

Cases in TN, Gujarat, Bengal

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two more children tested positive for the virus.

These two are the first cases to be reported from the city and are currently undergoing treatment in two hospitals, officials said.

The fifth case was reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in the city tested positive for HMPV. The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was hospitalised on December 24, 2024, with symptoms of respiratory infection.

The sixth case has been reported from West Bengal. The patient, an eight-month-old boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

Health ministry keeps a close watch

Union Health Minister Nadda said the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.

He said HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.

In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the health ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.

"The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India," Nadda said.

No reason to worry: Nadda

The joint monitoring meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS on January 4 to review this situation.

"The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry, we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

He said that health experts have clarified that HMPV virus is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world. HMPV spreads through the air by way of respiration, Nadda stated.

This can affect persons of all age groups, he said.

The virus spreads more during winter and early spring months.

