LIVE | HMPV: TN reports 2 cases; 'no reason to worry,’ says Centre
Centre says it is closely monitoring situation, stressing that HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in India
India on Monday (January 6) reported its first cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) with at least six infants testing positive in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and West Bengal.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda sought to assuage fears, saying the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.
What is HMPV?
HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.
While the Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra governments assured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the Centre to act swiftly to prevent a potential health crisis.
2 cases detected in Karnataka
Two cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.
A three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the health ministry said. An eight-month-old boy with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.
Neither of the two have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.
Cases in TN, Gujarat, Bengal
In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two more children tested positive for the virus.
These two are the first cases to be reported from the city and are currently undergoing treatment in two hospitals, officials said.
The fifth case was reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in the city tested positive for HMPV. The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was hospitalised on December 24, 2024, with symptoms of respiratory infection.
Initially, the child needed ventilator support but his condition is stable now, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Bhavin Solanki said.
The sixth case has been reported from West Bengal. The patient, an eight-month-old boy is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.
Health ministry keeps a close watch
Union Health Minister Nadda said the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.
He said HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.
In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the health ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.
"The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India," Nadda said.
No reason to worry: Nadda
The joint monitoring meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS on January 4 to review this situation.
"The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry, we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.
He said that health experts have clarified that HMPV virus is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world. HMPV spreads through the air by way of respiration, Nadda stated.
This can affect persons of all age groups, he said.
The virus spreads more during winter and early spring months.
Live Updates
- 7 Jan 2025 7:57 AM IST
Telangana govt prepared to deal with any situation over HMPV: Health Minister
Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday said all medical facilities are available in the state and the government is ready to deal with any situation over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).
There is no need to panic about the virus, he said in a statement.
The health officials are coordinating with their counterparts at the Centre and the state government has alerted the administration to further strengthen the disease surveillance system and to be prepared with all resources, he said.
The government would take a serious view if false and baseless information which will scare common people is spread on social media, the minister said.
Noting that HMPV is not a new virus but was found in 2001, he said it has been in circulation in the world since then. It is enough to be cautious about virus.
China is witnessing more HMPV cases this year and the government is monitoring the situation in other states and countries, he said.
- 7 Jan 2025 7:56 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh CM directs health officials to be alert over HMPV
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department officials to be alert to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and take preventive measures.
During a teleconference with officials and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to review the situation, the Chief Minister was informed that no HMPV case was recorded in the state.
"Keep an eye on newcomers into the state and wherever there is a suspicion, conduct tests comprehensively," Naidu directed officials, said an official press release.
Earlier, the health minister also held a review meeting with officials, who informed him that HMPV has been around since 2001 but with a low fatality rate.
"As there is no case of HMPV reported, no increase in cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) and there is no need for alarm as it is mild in nature, it is advised to be vigilant on SARI and ILI cases," said an official press release.
An expert committee (task force) of a micro biologist, paediatricians, pulmonologist and preventive medicine professors was constituted to provide technical inputs to the government and required actions to be taken for further management.
For testing, it has been advised to procure uniplex kits while 10 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited virology labs in the state are available to conduct the tests.
Incidentally, 4.5 lakh N95 masks, 14 lakh triple-layered masks, 3.5 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are readily available with the health department and it has been advised to procure more stocks of these items and hand sanitisers for the next three months, said the press release.
Sufficient drugs to treat HMPV related illnesses are available in the southern state, the release added.
"In case of necessity, it is advised to procure specialised drugs such as Ribavirin locally till such stocks are supplied by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). The severity might be more in immune-suppressant patients, patients on immunoglobulins, infants and patients with chronic illness. Hence, proper care to be taken for such patients," said the release.
Likewise, 20-bedded isolation wards will be kept ready in all government and teaching hospitals while mock drills will be conducted in all hospitals to ensure uninterrupted availability of oxygen, among other measures, the press release added.
- 7 Jan 2025 7:55 AM IST
Citizens need not panic, advisory to be issued: Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said citizens must not panic amid the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in some other states and asserted his government will soon issue a comprehensive advisory on the situation.
A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad Gujarat has been detected with HMPV infection, while two cases have been detected in Karnataka.
Both states share borders with Maharashtra.
Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Fadnavis said, "Citizens must not panic. The state health department will soon issue a comprehensive advisory on the situation. It is not a new virus. It is coming again. We will reissue an advisory regarding the virus." The situation is being monitored closely and the Union health ministry and state health officials are in touch to assess it, he added.
Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar said there was no need to panic, adding that instructions to implement necessary measures have been issued to all health services in the state.
"A meeting on the issue will be convened in a couple of days. People just need to follow guidelines and instructions issued by the health department. The Union health ministry is also keeping watch," he said in Pune.
A notification issued by the state health department on Sunday to all district level health sections and hospitals said HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause upper and lower respiratory tract infections in people of all ages.
It is a seasonal disease prevalent in winter and summer, it added.
"Citizens are advised to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. They must stay away from public places if they experience symptoms such as fever, cough or sneezing," the notification said.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation, as a precautionary measure, has earmarked 50 isolation beds and five ICU beds at Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital in Baner.
Other civic and private hospitals have been told to remain ready to tackle any emergency situation, a PMC release said.
- 7 Jan 2025 7:53 AM IST
Odisha govt prepared to tackle any situation: health official
Amid reports of the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in parts of the country, the Odisha government on Monday said it is prepared to tackle any such situation.
Speaking to media persons, state public health director Nilakantha Mishra said, “There is no need to panic as the Centre has not issued any advisory so far. Still, we are prepared to tackle the situation at any point of time.”
The state has strengthened the disease surveillance system, especially influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), he said.
Mishra said, “If there is a rise in the number of cough and cold cases in an area, we ensure that the person concerned undergoes tests and gets treatment.” The state has learnt a lesson from the Covid-19 pandemic and the health system has been strengthened and better equipped, he said.