Is India at risk of HMPV outbreak? ‘Nothing to be alarmed about,’ says health body

Amid concerns over rising cases of HMPV (Human Metaneumovirus) infections and fears over its possible spread to India, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has assured that there is nothing to be alarmed about and that HMPV is like any ordinary virus that causes the common cold.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said HMPV is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.

Nothing to be alarmed about: DGHS chief

"There is news doing the rounds about a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in the country (India) and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions. There is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," he said.

"In any case, during winters there is an increased outbreak of respiratory infections for which usually our hospitals are prepared with necessary supplies and beds," Goel stated.

Take precautions, follow respiratory etiquette

He advised the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections which means if someone has a cough and cold they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread.

Goel advised people to follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for cold and fever.

NCDC closely monitoring cases

Earlier on Friday, official sources said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies following HMPV outbreak in China.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said.