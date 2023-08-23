Several novel sensor instruments will guide and enable the Chandrayaan-3craft to soft-land on the lunar surface. These sensors will generate crucial data such as the speed, direction of the motion, orientation of the ship, altitude above the lunar surface, distance to the landing site, hazardous spots at the landing site and so on. These sensors are the eyes and ears of the AI-enabled navigational system of the craft. Using these data, the navigational and descent system of the craft will steer the vessel and safely soft land it in a spot avoiding hazardous regions.

Where is the spacecraft, which direction is it moving?

Laser Inertial Referencing and Accelerometer Package (LIRAP) is the sensor that provides vital data on the craft's orientation and acceleration. Inertial Referencing and Accelerometer Package (LIRAP) consists of gyroscopes and accelerometers.

When a stationary bus starts moving, we fall backwards, and when the moving bus stops, we tilt forward. This is due to inertia. Using this principle, the inertial accelerometer works. Laser helps the on-board AI-enabled computer to compute the orientation of the craft with respect to the lunar surface and how fast it is accelerating or decelerating at every instance.

Remember playing with a fidget spinner? When it is in rapid spinning motion, we can easily balance it on our fingers. When we hold one spinning rapidly between our fingers, it will try to resist attempts to tilt it or change direction. We can feel the resistance force on our fingers as we turn the spinner from side to side. Gyroscopes work on this angular inertia principle. Initially, the legs of the lander are at a right angle to the lunar surface. The craft is slowly tilted during the descent to enable the legs to face downwards. These instruments and sensor packages help the ship orient itself correctly and increase or decrease the thrusters' power during the descent phase. How high is it? The Ka-Band Altimeter (KaRA) measures the craft's distance from the Moon's surface. The instrument sends a pulse of Ka-band radio waves toward the lunar surface. It measures the exact time the pulse returns after bouncing back from the lunar surface. From the time taken for the pulse to return after the reflection instrument computes the distance, that is, the height of the craft at that instance.

Laser Altimeter (LASA) is another instrument that helps compute the height of the craft above the lunar surface. It works very much like the Ka-band altimeter. In this instrument, a laser pulse is used to detect the height of the craft. While the KaRA is mainly used during the rough breaking phase, this instrument is crucial during the final descent phase to estimate the rate of fall of the craft and adjust the thrusters to slow the ship to safe levels.

Which way should the spacecraft navigate to reach its landing site? Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) is the GPS for Chandrayaan-3 lander craft. It tells where the craft is with respect to the landing site and provides the direction and distance that the vessel needs to move to reach the landing site.

The technology works by what is known as ‘feature recognition’ software. Some of our mobile phones can recognise our face and open. When we buy the phone and register our face, the software takes an image and analyses it. Features on our face, like the distance between the nose and the eye or the thickness of lips, are extracted. The AI software creates a database of these features. Next time we show the face to the mobile, the facial recognition system compares the features extracted at that instance with those in the database. If the components match, then the phone is unlocked.

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) works on a similar principle. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has captured a high-resolution image of the landing site. The AI-powered onboard computer has stored the extracted features from this image. While landing, the LPDC will take pictures, and the AI software will compare and locate where the craft is in relation to the landing site. This will help determine the navigational path.

The Micro-Star sensor is another instrument that provides location.

The star sensor is a tiny telescopic camera. It takes an image of the sky, and the software identifies the stars in them by comparing the onboard database. The AI software will compute the orientation and location by determining the relative position of the stars with respect to the craft. Is this spot safe to land? LHDAC (Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera) helps identify if a spot is safe and free of dangers like giant boulders, large craters and steep slopes. The surface of the Moon is studded with big and small boulders and enormous and tiny crates. If one of the legs is placed on top of a rock or inside a crater, the whole craft will tilt and wobble, making it difficult for the rover to roll out. The lander has to avoid giant boulders and large craters. LHDAC will help the craft to identify a safe landing spot inside the landing site. At the time of the landing, the Sun will be at an angle to the lunar surface. Hence both a boulder and crater walls will cast shadows. By analysing the shade, the AI software will be able to compute the crater's depth, the size of the boulder and the estimate of the slope of the lunar terrain.