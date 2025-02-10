Najeeb Jung: 'Kejriwal conned people into believing he was a modern Gandhi'

In a candid conversation with The Federal, Najeeb Jung, the former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, analysed ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political trajectory, from the heady days of anti-corruption movements to his AAP party’s recent electoral defeat. Jung dissected the dynamics of Kejriwal’s leadership, describing him as a “child of revolution” whose aggressive approach alienated many, including civil servants and voters.

Kejriwal’s initial appeal was undeniable. “He successfully sold a dream to Delhi – a corruption-free governance with a Gandhian touch,” said Jung, referring to the AAP leader’s modest image and populist promises. However, as Jung pointed out, this revolutionary image began to unravel within weeks of governance due to what he described as Kejriwal's overreach and disregard for constitutional processes.

Governance clash

Jung detailed the governance challenges, particularly Kejriwal’s confrontational style with the civil service. “From day one, he made it clear he was here to change the system,” Jung explained. But this approach led to clashes, including gross misbehaviour with officers and demands to bypass established laws.

One significant flashpoint was the Jan Lokpal Bill. “I told him this was unconstitutional,” Jung recalled. Despite assurances that the Bill could be processed within the legal framework, Kejriwal's insistence on bypassing procedures led to dramatic assembly sessions and, eventually, his resignation during his first term.

Jung also shed light on the contentious issue of control over services. Kejriwal’s demand to manage all postings, even at senior levels, was unprecedented. “He wanted to control services beyond constitutional limits, which raised red flags,” said Jung, adding that this demand reflected deeper governance challenges.

Freebies and political strategy

Jung discussed the broader impact of Kejriwal’s populist policies, such as free electricity and water. “The freebies template, which Kejriwal pioneered, has now become an official bribe,” Jung remarked. While these policies garnered significant voter support, Jung argued they overshadowed crucial issues like healthcare, education, and environmental reforms.

However, Jung acknowledged AAP's efforts in education and health. “Initiatives like the mini clinics and school reforms were good ideas but fell short due to mismanagement and lack of collaboration with the central government,” he noted.

GNCTD amendment and its implications

The discussion also delved into the 2023 amendment to the GNCTD Act, which curtailed the Chief Minister's powers significantly. While not in office during the amendment’s passage, Jung remarked that the changes were a direct response to Kejriwal’s governance style. “There was no need for the amendment; Article 239 already clarified the Lieutenant Governor’s powers,” Jung asserted, emphasising the need for a re-evaluation of Delhi’s governance model.

Jung further argued that the Kejriwal experiment has delayed discussions on granting Delhi full statehood by decades. “The Kejriwal era highlighted the risks of such autonomy, especially in a politically sensitive capital,” he said.

Lessons for Opposition

Jung concluded with a critical analysis of the Opposition's role. He noted that Kejriwal’s electoral defeat highlighted the importance of collaboration within the INDIA alliance. “This should be a wake-up call for leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav. Unity is essential to counter the ruling party effectively,” Jung stated.

Reflecting on Kejriwal's political legacy, Jung described him as a leader who sold a dream but failed to deliver. “He conned people into believing he was a modern Gandhi. But his hubris and governance style ultimately led to his downfall,” Jung said, adding that the AAP's future remains uncertain as voters question its ability to bring meaningful change.

