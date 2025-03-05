LIVE on delimitation row: Stalin set to start all-party meet in Tamil Nadu

Amid the ongoing language row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is upping the ante on another crucial Federal issue — the Lok Sabha delimitation issue.

Arguing that Tamil Nadu faces the threat of losing 8 seats as the state has successfully implemented the family planning programme that led to population control, Stalin will chair an all-party meeting in Chennai today (March 5). About 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India have been invited to the meeting, where Stalin is expected to confront the Centre. The main opposition AIADMK and almost all key state parties, including the ruling DMK's allies, will participate in the meeting.

DMK onslaught ahead of polls

For the DMK regime, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led NDA Centre over several issues including non-release of education funds by the Centre, the proposed delimitation exercise has become a fresh point of contention and a political tool ahead of the Assembly polls, scheduled next year.

BJP state president K Annamalai said Stalin was trying to "shift the narrative" with the "imaginary fear" regarding delimitation as people of the state had rejected his argument on the three-language policy. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accused Stalin of spreading "misinformation", assuring that no Southern states will not lose a "single Parliamentary seat" due to delimitation.

BJP and NTK to skip

However, BJP, Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and former Union Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) declared they will skip the meeting.

Amit Shah says no Southern states will lose seats

