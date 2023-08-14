I-Day Live: Security beefed up in sensitive zones ahead of celebrations

Security arrangements have been beefed up across the country ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday (August 15).



A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district sent a heartfelt message to the nation: “Our fellow citizens can celebrate Independence Day without any worry, as we are here to guard the borders.”

Constable Sanjeev Kumar Rai said the BSF troopers guarding the Line of Control have to step up vigilance, as inimical forces have evil designs to create disturbance on the eve of Independence Day.

“While the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, our enemy also plans how to create disturbances here. To tackle their designs, we get orders from the high command for upping the vigil along the Line of Control and the border by way of patrolling and area-domination exercises. We try our best to live up to the expectations,” Rai said.

He said the jawans posted along the LoC have to exhibit a level of alertness higher than the usual borders due to tough terrain. “We have to increase the alertness because this is an area of dense vegetation where one cannot be sure of the identity of a person even at a short distance of 50 metres. The dangers at the LoC are anyway more compared to normal borders,” he added.

Security has been heightened in the strife-torn Manipur, too, ahead of I-Day celebrations. Some Imphal valley-based banned organisations have called for a strike on August 15, officials said. Security forces also conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of five districts and recovered arms and ammunition, the police said.

Preparations for the I-Day celebrations are in full swing across the state with BSF, police and Assam Refiles personnel and students joining rehearsals for march past to be held on August 15.