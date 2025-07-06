Dalai Lama’s birthday LIVE: 3 former US presidents send video messages

The Dalai Lama turns 90 today, July 6. On the eve of his birthday, he appealed to his followers to be compassionate towards everyone and asserted that he will continue to focus on promoting human values and religious harmony.

“I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts.

“While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place,” he said in a note.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a wish on X: “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.”