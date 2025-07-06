Dalai Lama’s birthday LIVE: 3 former US presidents send video messages
Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary celebrations attended by Kiren Rijiju, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Pema Khandu, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere
The Dalai Lama turns 90 today, July 6. On the eve of his birthday, he appealed to his followers to be compassionate towards everyone and asserted that he will continue to focus on promoting human values and religious harmony.
“I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts.
“While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place,” he said in a note.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a wish on X: “I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.”
The Tibetan community in McLeodganj is observing week-long celebrations of the Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary on Sunday with a religious conference, youth forum, film screening and prayers for the long life of the Tibetan spiritual leader.
The Dalai Lama’s birth anniversary celebrations on Sunday are being attended by Cabinet ministers Kiren Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Hollywood actor Richard Gere.
Follow LIVE updates below:
Live Updates
- 6 July 2025 10:53 AM IST
May your message bring peace: Rajiv Ranjan Singh"A multi-disciplinary centre based on the Nalanda tradition is being built in Bodh Gaya in my state of Bihar, to promote the fusion of Tibetan and Indian ancient wisdom. It will provide an opportunity for people from all over the world to study your philosophy and vision and be inspired by your lifelong contributions. I wish you a long and happy life. May your message resonate in the world and bring peace to countries and peoples suffering from conflict and discontent," says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh at the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama.