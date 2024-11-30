LIVE: Cyclone Fengal likely to make landfall today; heavy rains in TN
All schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed on Saturday, officials said
Puducherry officials have asked the residents to stay indoors in view of cyclonic storm Fengal's likely landfall near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon (November 30).
In Tamil Nadu, heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several northern parts of the state on Saturday, affecting normalcy.
All schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed on Saturday, they said. The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall close to Puducherry with wind speeds up to 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
Also read: Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for very heavy rain
District Collector A Kulothungan held discussions with the officials of PWD, local administration, police and other line departments and reviewed the situation.
The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has set up toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 to receive distress calls from the public. People can also seek help through the WhatsApp number 9488981070.
Meanwhile, complying with an advisory, 4,153 boats have returned to the shore and 2,229 relief camps are ready for use if needed, the state government said.
As of now, a total of 471 people belonging to 164 families have been accommodated in six relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.
Boats, generators, motor pumps and all other necessary machinery and equipment are ready in districts and NDRF and state teams have been deployed wherever needed, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet and Chennai.
Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts.
Stayed tuned to this page for all the live updates about Cyclone Fengal
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2024 10:00 AM IST
Puducherry govt issues heavy rain alert via SMS, shares toll-free numbers
Puducherry experienced heavy rains on Saturday morning prompting the district administration to send SMS alerts to around 12 lakh residents cautioning them to remain vigilant as cyclonic storm Fengal is expected to make landfall near here later in the day.
District Collector A Kulothungan told PTI that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that people remained safe.
"We have evacuated people from low lying areas and shelter homes were also ready to accommodate them. Arrangements were also made to supply food packets," he said adding that National Disaster Relief Force from Arakonam has arrived to engage in relief and rehabilitation works.
According to the district administration, cyclone Fengal was expected to cross the coast in the evening. Control rooms have been opened in the collectorate and also in the line departments.
Toll-free numbers 112, 1077 and also WhatsApp number 94889 81070 have been put in place to help people facing crisis to contact for help.
Cyclone Fengal is likely to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram coasts close to Puducherry, official sources said. The government has advised people to stay indoors.
The entire stretch of beach road and also several tourist spots were closed to ensure that there was no movement of the people near the sea shore.
Schools and colleges remained closed today. PTI