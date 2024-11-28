Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for very heavy rain

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee and it will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Thursday (November 28).

It would move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the RMC said in its latest bulletin.

Also Read: TN: Continuous rain affects standing crops in Cauvery delta areas

"To cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30, as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph," it said.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry braced for very heavy rain with the possibility of Cyclone Fengal crossing the coasts near Chennai.

Also Read: Depression brings rain to Chennai, districts; to move further towards TN coast

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force team inspected the vulnerable and low-lying areas in TR Patinam, Karaikal, along with officials, focussing on risk assessment and safety measures, the NDRF said.

(With agency inputs)