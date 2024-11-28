The Federal
Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for very heavy rain
Fishermen move their boats away from the sea during rains along the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai. Photo: PTI

The IMD said the deep depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross the north TN-Puducherry coasts around the morning of Nov 30

The Federal
28 Nov 2024 9:45 AM IST  (Updated:2024-11-28 04:15:57)

The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee and it will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Thursday (November 28).

It would move nearly north-northwestwards, skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the RMC said in its latest bulletin.

"To cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of November 30, as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph," it said.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry braced for very heavy rain with the possibility of Cyclone Fengal crossing the coasts near Chennai.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force team inspected the vulnerable and low-lying areas in TR Patinam, Karaikal, along with officials, focussing on risk assessment and safety measures, the NDRF said.

(With agency inputs)

