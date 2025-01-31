Budget Session LIVE | 'No foreign bid to stoke trouble this time': PM's dig at Oppn

The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Friday (January 31) with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses, followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey, a pre-budget document detailing the state of the economy over the last fiscal year, at 12 noon. The document not only details the current state of the economy but also provides an outlook for the upcoming fiscal year. It can also be an indicator of the tone and texture of the Union Budget.

The presentation of the Economic Survey will kickstart the Budget Session of Parliament, which concludes on April 4. The government has listed 16 Bills, besides the financial business, for the Budget session which will be held from January 31 to February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.



