LIVE | ASER 2024 suggests post-COVID recovery in enrollments, learning

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 report, which provides insight into the educational status of rural children, especially between the age group of five and 16 years, was released on Tuesday (January 28).

As always, the survey assessed school enrolment, basic reading and arithmetic abilities of children in the said age group. The findings this year also include new data on digital access and skills among adolescents aged 14 to 16 years.

ASER has recorded an improvement in reading abilities and arithmetic among Class 3 and 5 government school students.

Also, about a third of all five-year-olds attended a private school or pre-school in 2024. This figure was 37.3 per cent in 2018, fell to 30.8 per cent in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to 37.5 per cent in 2024.

ASER is a sample-based rural household survey conducted by rural organisations and institutions in each district. It is done one-on-one with each sampled child using simple and easy-to-administer tools and formats.

ASER 2024 reached 649,491 children in 17,997 villages across 605 rural districts in 26 states and two Union territories in India.

To know the key findings, follow our Live updates below: