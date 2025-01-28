LIVE | ASER 2024 suggests post-COVID recovery in enrollments, learning
States have continued to push ahead with measures to improve foundational learning levels in primary schools; recovery is almost fully driven by govt schools
The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 report, which provides insight into the educational status of rural children, especially between the age group of five and 16 years, was released on Tuesday (January 28).
As always, the survey assessed school enrolment, basic reading and arithmetic abilities of children in the said age group. The findings this year also include new data on digital access and skills among adolescents aged 14 to 16 years.
ASER has recorded an improvement in reading abilities and arithmetic among Class 3 and 5 government school students.
Also, about a third of all five-year-olds attended a private school or pre-school in 2024. This figure was 37.3 per cent in 2018, fell to 30.8 per cent in 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to 37.5 per cent in 2024.
ASER is a sample-based rural household survey conducted by rural organisations and institutions in each district. It is done one-on-one with each sampled child using simple and easy-to-administer tools and formats.
ASER 2024 reached 649,491 children in 17,997 villages across 605 rural districts in 26 states and two Union territories in India.
To know the key findings, follow our Live updates below:
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2025 2:17 PM IST
Decrease in proportion of girls not enrolled in schools
The proportion of girls not enrolled in schools has increased slightly from 7.9 per cent in 2022 to 8.1 per cent in 2024. While several states have seen the decline, the states of Madhya Pradesh (16.1%), Uttar Pradesh (15%), Rajasthan (12.7%), Mizoram (12.3%), Gujarat (10.5%), and Chhattisgarh (10%) account for more than 10 per cent.
On the other hand, the proportion of 15–16-year-old children not enrolled in school had dropped from 13.1 per cent in 2018 to 7.5 per cent in 2022. It increased to 7.9 per cent in 2024 at the all-India level.
- 28 Jan 2025 2:12 PM IST
Basic arithmetic levels improve
At the All-India level, Class 3 students who can do at least a numerical subtraction problem was 28.2 per cent in 2018 and 25.9 per cent in 2022. This figure has increased to 33.7 per cent in 2024.
Among government school students, this figure went slightly down from 20.9 per cent in 2018 to 20.2 per cent in 2022, and increased to 27.6 per cent in 2024. Though all states show improvements, government schools in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh have over 15 percentage point increases.
The proportion of Class 5 children who can do at least a numerical division problem has also improved. This figure, 27.9 per cent in 2018 and 25.6 per cent in 2022, rose to 30.7 per cent in 2024. States that show the biggest improvement (more than 10 percentage points) are Punjab and Uttarakhand.
However, the levels for Class 8 students have remained almost similar. It went down from 44.1 per cent in 2018 to 44.7 per cent in 2022 and rose to 45.8 per cent in 2024.
- 28 Jan 2025 2:05 PM IST
How ASER judges arithmetic standardThe ASER arithmetic tasks assess whether a child can recognise numbers from 1 to 9, recognise numbers from 11 to 99, do a 2-digit numerical subtraction problem with borrowing, or correctly solve a numerical division problem (3-digit by 1-digit).
- 28 Jan 2025 2:04 PM IST
Improvement in reading levels in government schools
ASER has recorded an increase in the percentage of Class 3 students who can read at least their level of text and the figure is the highest in the past few years. The percentage of Class 3 children who can read at least Class 2 level text was 20.9 per cent in 2018. It fell to 16.3 per cent in 2022, and has increased to 23.4 per cent in 2024.
While all states have shown a recovery in 2024, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, and Maharashtra have shown more than a 10 percentage point increase in this regard. The improvement in government schools is higher than that for private schools.
Reading levels have improved substantially among Class 5 students in government schools too. The proportion of Class 5 children in government schools who can read a Class 2 level text fell from 44.2 per cent in 2018 to 38.5 per cent in 2022 and then recovered to 44.8 per cent in 2024.
A similar recovery was observed in Class 8 students in government schools, where the reading levels had decreased from 69 per cent in 2018 to 66.2 per cent in 2022. The figure rose to 67.5 per cent in 2024. Government schools in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim show notable improvements while Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana show a decline.
- 28 Jan 2025 1:52 PM IST
Progress since NEP 2020
Chapter Summary: The Pre-School Years in India: Progress since NEP 2020
This chapter examines the progress in early childhood education (ECE) following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It highlights key achievements, challenges, and the way forward for ECE in India. Below is a summary:
Background
- NEP 2020 introduced the foundational stage (ages 3–8) in the 5+3+3+4 education structure, emphasizing early childhood care and education (ECCE) as vital for holistic development.
- Universal provision and quality ECE are targeted to be achieved by 2030 to ensure children are “school ready” when entering Grade 1.
Key Findings on Pre-School Enrollment
- Coverage Increase:
- By 2024, about 80% of 3-year-olds and 85% of 4-year-olds in rural areas were enrolled in pre-school institutions like Anganwadis, government pre-primary schools, or private LKG/UKG classes.
- Enrollment among 5-year-olds also rose, with fewer underage children being prematurely admitted to Std I.
- Trends in Anganwadi and Private Pre-Schools:
- Anganwadis remain the primary provider for 3-year-olds, accounting for over two-thirds of enrolled children in 2024.
- Enrollment in private LKG/UKG increases significantly at age 4, reflecting parental aspirations and availability.
Implementation Strategies
- State-Level Efforts:
- States like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab integrated pre-primary classes (e.g., Balvatika) into government primary schools, with specific teacher training and resources.
- Many states adopted the “Vidya Pravesh” program, a three-month school readiness module for Std I.
- Government Initiatives:
- The focus is on aligning curriculum, instruction, and resources between pre-primary and primary grades.
- Enhanced teacher training and Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) for ECCE are being prioritized.
Challenges
- Quality Over Quantity:
- While access to pre-school has improved, maintaining and improving the quality of ECE remains a challenge.
- There is a need for data-driven planning, sustainable budget allocations, and recruitment of qualified ECCE educators.
- Integration Issues:
- Coordination between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development is crucial for effective implementation.
Conclusion
NEP 2020 and its focus on ECCE provide an unprecedented opportunity for India to strengthen its educational foundation. The report emphasizes:
- Maintaining momentum in expanding access to ECE.
- Ensuring quality improvements to achieve NEP's ambitious goals by 2030.
- Leveraging rising parental education levels for better learning outcomes.
- 28 Jan 2025 1:47 PM IST
- 28 Jan 2025 1:42 PM IST
Anganwadi centres biggest service provider in pre-primary age groupIn Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Karnataka, more than 75 per cent children are enrolled in Anganwadi centres in the 3-4 age group. Since 2018, more than half of all children aged 3 and 4 have been enrolled in Anganwadi centres.
- 28 Jan 2025 1:34 PM IST
Concise summary of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal
Chapter 9 of the ASER 2024 report examines the educational scenario across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Below is a summary:
1. Tamil Nadu
- Learning Outcomes:
- High levels of literacy and numeracy among primary students.
- Students in Std V and VIII show significant proficiency in reading Std II-level texts and arithmetic tasks like division.
- Enrollment:
- Steady school enrollment rates with minimal regional disparity.
- Technology Integration:
- Increasing access to digital tools like smartphones for education.
2. Telangana
- Progress:
- Improvement in foundational literacy and arithmetic among primary-grade students.
- Strong state initiatives are contributing to better learning outcomes.
- Challenges:
- Bridging rural-urban gaps in digital learning access.
3. Tripura
- Foundational Learning:
- Incremental gains in reading and arithmetic proficiency across grades.
- Infrastructure:
- Steady improvement in school infrastructure, including basic facilities.
4. Uttar Pradesh
- Key Trends:
- While literacy levels have improved, arithmetic skills among Std III and V students remain below the national average.
- Barriers:
- Challenges in attendance and regional disparities in foundational skills persist.
5. Uttarakhand
- Performance:
- Consistent progress in reading and arithmetic among Std V and VIII students.
- Focus Areas:
- Enhancing access to digital resources in remote areas remains a priority.
6. West Bengal
- Achievements:
- Strong literacy performance among Std VIII students, with over 80% able to read Std II-level texts.
- Improvements in arithmetic skills have been observed across grades.
- Infrastructure:
- Efforts to enhance school facilities have yielded positive results, particularly in rural areas.
This chapter highlights both advancements and challenges in education across these states, with a focus on foundational learning, infrastructure, and digital literacy.
- 28 Jan 2025 1:33 PM IST
Concise summary of Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim
Chapter 8 of the ASER 2024 report highlights educational data for Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Sikkim. Here is a concise summary:
1. Mizoram
- Learning and Enrollment:
- High enrollment in government schools, with consistent attendance rates.
- Foundational reading and arithmetic skills among primary students are improving.
- Digital Access:
- Smartphone ownership and usage for learning are growing but vary by region.
2. Nagaland
- Educational Achievements:
- Gains in reading levels and arithmetic proficiency among Std V and Std VIII students.
- Challenges:
- Access to school facilities and digital resources remains uneven across rural areas.
3. Odisha
- Learning Outcomes:
- Significant improvements in reading skills at primary levels, with Std III and Std V students showing notable progress.
- Arithmetic capabilities, particularly division, show steady advancement.
- Infrastructure:
- Enhanced availability of essential school facilities.
4. Punjab
- Key Progress:
- Strong literacy performance in Std V and Std VIII students.
- Enrollment levels remain high across the state.
- Digital Divide:
- Urban-rural gaps persist in smartphone access for educational purposes.
5. Rajasthan
- Foundational Learning:
- Improvements in reading and numeracy among younger students, but further intervention is needed to close learning gaps.
- Infrastructure:
- Progress in providing essential facilities like drinking water and toilets.
6. Sikkim
- Learning Achievements:
- Std V and Std VIII students exhibit good performance in reading and arithmetic skills.
- Small-Scale Interventions:
- Community-driven efforts are strengthening school attendance and engagement.
This chapter showcases the diversity in educational achievements and challenges across these states, with a focus on foundational skills and the need for addressing digital and infrastructure disparities.
- 28 Jan 2025 1:32 PM IST
Concise summary of Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Meghalaya
Chapter 7 of the ASER 2024 report covers key educational indicators for Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya. Below is a summary:
1. Karnataka
- Learning Outcomes:
- Improvement in foundational arithmetic skills, with more Std III students performing subtraction and Std V students solving division problems.
- Std VIII students demonstrate steady literacy progress, with an increasing percentage able to read Std II-level texts.
- Infrastructure:
- Better availability of essential school facilities such as toilets and drinking water.
2. Kerala
- Achievements:
- Kerala continues to lead in foundational literacy and arithmetic skills, with the majority of students in Std VIII able to read Std II-level texts.
- High performance in arithmetic tasks, such as division in Std V, remains consistent.
- Enrollment:
- Near-universal school enrollment is observed across primary and secondary levels.
3. Madhya Pradesh
- Progress in Learning:
- Foundational learning shows a gradual increase, but gaps remain in arithmetic and literacy skills for Std III and V.
- More focused efforts are required to bring rural areas in line with national averages.
- Challenges:
- Persistent challenges in school attendance and learning continuity.
4. Maharashtra
- Foundational Skills:
- Significant improvement in arithmetic and reading abilities among Std III and Std V students.
- High levels of participation in digital learning initiatives, supported by better infrastructure.
- Regional Variations:
- Urban areas outperform rural districts in both learning outcomes and digital access.
5. Meghalaya
- Literacy and Numeracy:
- Improvement in reading levels among younger children, but arithmetic capabilities remain below average.
- Infrastructure Challenges:
- Limited access to teaching-learning resources and uneven distribution of digital tools hinder progress in rural regions.
This chapter provides a comprehensive look at the achievements, gaps, and regional disparities in education across these five states.