Mamdani’s win shows Democrats’ Left wing rising, but it poses a risk | Interview

“This is not just a local story; it’s a national and even an international story,” said Seema Sirohi, US-based senior journalist and columnist, in an interview with The Federal . “Mamdani’s win shows that the left wing of the Democratic Party is ascendant.”

His victory marks a significant shift in one of the world’s foremost financial centres — long seen as the citadel of global capitalism — and could reshape the Democratic Party’s internal power dynamics.

Zoran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has been elected the mayor of New York City , defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in a closely watched race that drew global attention.

Grassroots organisation, youth mobilisation

This year’s election saw record participation, with more than 2 million votes cast — the highest ever in a New York City mayoral race. Sirohi credited Mamdani’s grassroots organisation and youth mobilisation for the surge.

“He had thousands of volunteers going door to door for months,” she said.

Cuomo, who ran as an independent candidate after losing the Democratic primary, entered the race late but narrowed Mamdani’s lead in the final days.

Tall promises but where is the money?

Mamdani’s campaign focused on affordability, pledging free public transport, childcare, and expanded housing projects. But Sirohi questioned the feasibility of his proposals.

“He’s promised a lot of freebies. The question is: how does he finance all that?” she said. “New York City has a $110-billion budget and 300,000 municipal workers — it’s not a city you can learn to run on the job.”

The new mayor inherits a city facing a budget shortfall and rising costs of living. With federal funds controlled by President Donald Trump, who has signalled reluctance to release money to New York, Mamdani may face early fiscal headwinds. “He can’t afford to be on the offensive when the purse strings are with Washington,” Sirohi noted.

A delicate balance

Sirohi said Mamdani’s victory will embolden the party’s progressive flank led by figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, even as centrist Democrats retain control in other states. “It doesn’t mean the Left has completely won,” she said. “But it puts moderates on the defensive.”

The journalist warned that Democrats risk losing centrist voters nationwide if the party’s image tilts too far left. “Republicans will put Mamdani’s face on the Democratic Party now,” she said. “He’s made radical statements in the past, and much of the country isn’t there.”

Is US becoming more socialist?

Mamdani’s win underscores deepening class divides in urban America, Sirohi said. “It tells you where politics is going in this country — the rich are richer, the poor are struggling, and people are floundering for answers,” she said. “If China is becoming more capitalist, perhaps America is becoming more socialist.”

Sirohi cautioned that Mamdani’s immediate test will be balancing his ambitious welfare agenda with fiscal prudence. “Free bus rides, free groceries — how is he going to fund all this? His supporters expect delivery, and they’re already saying they’ll hold him accountable,” she remarked.

She added that the Democratic Party needs a coherent strategy beyond opposition to Trump. “It can’t just be an anti-Trump party,” Sirohi said. “Voters want clear answers, not slogans.”