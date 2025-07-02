Zohran Mamdani hits back after Trump's arrest threat amid Islamophobic backlash

The possibility of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic mayoral candidate for New York City, getting stripped of his US citizenship has been raised by the Trump administration.

This development comes in the wake of a right-wing Republican representative for Tennessee, Andy Ogles demanding Mamdani’s citizenship be revoked on the grounds he may have concealed his support for “terrorism” during the naturalization process.

According to a report in The Guardian, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to pave the way for an investigation into Mamdani’s status, as part of a crackdown against foreign-born citizens convicted of certain offences.