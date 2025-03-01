After tense showdown with Trump, Zelenskyy refuses to apologise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to apologise over his globally-televised vocal spat with his US counterpart Donald Trump saying, “I’m not sure that we did something bad”.

Zelenskyy remained firm in his position after his eagerly-awaited dialogue with Trump in search of peace in Ukraine dramatically went off the rails in Washington on Friday (February 28).

Later, speaking as scheduled to Fox News, Zelenskyy denied any wrongdoing on his part.

On the spat

“No, I respect the president and I respect the American people and if, I don’t know, I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” Zelenskyy said.

“I think maybe sometimes, some things we have to discuss out of media, with all respect to democracy and to free media,” he added, referring to the fact that the entire exchange took place in front of a battery of journalists.

The Trump-Zelenskyy meeting was supposed to result in a minerals deal in exchange for long-standing American support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion, but it collapsed in front of television cameras.

Zelenskyy on America

“This is not good for both sides, anyway, and I was very open. But I can’t change our Ukrainian attitude towards Russia,” Zelenskyy said, when asked if the public spat served Ukrainians well.

But the Ukrainian leader made it clear that he considered America and Americans as friends.

“Americans are the best of our friends, Europeans are the best of our friends and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, with Russia - we are enemies," he said.

Public spat was wrong

“Strong relations between our people (Americans and Ukrainians), and that is why I always began to thank your people from our people,” Zelenskyy said.

“This is very, very important and sorry for this, we wanted very much to have strong relations and I’m very confident we will have it.”

Pressed if the discussion should have taken place behind closed doors, the president remarked: “Yes, I think it was not good.”