Nobel ambition: What Trump has said so far

US President Donald Trump, despite his repeated claims of ending seven global conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor, denied several times by New Delhi, has not been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Instead, the coveted prize has gone to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work to promote democratic rights in Venezuela.

Trump’s Nobel push

It’s not just the US President himself, but even the White House has repeatedly made a pitch to promote Trump’s role in resolving global conflicts.

Earlier this month, the White House, in a post on X, posted a photo of Trump walking down the corridors of White House with the caption saying “The Peace President.”

The US President, earlier this month, had argued that it would be an insult to the country if he were not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize despite playing a crucial role in ending seven global conflicts.

Speaking at Quantico with military generals, Trump discussed his optimism about a new 20-point peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which he hopes will bring the total number of conflicts he has helped resolve to eight.

Doubted his own Nobel prospect

Despite his efforts, he doubted that he would actually receive the Nobel Prize, predicting it would go to someone who did nothing significant, possibly a writer who chronicles his presidency.

Trump emphasised that while he does not personally desire the accolade, he believes it should go to the country for its achievements in peace initiatives.

“They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing. They’ll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the wars. The Nobel Prize will go to a writer,” said Trump as quoted by The Hill.

His remarks coincided with the recent acceptance of his peace plan by Israel and indications that it has support from other Arab nations. He warned Hamas to accept the proposal within "3 to 4 days," or face dire consequences.

Tariff on India and ‘personal pique’

A report by Jefferies, an American investment bank, in August suggested that President Trump's decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India stems from his "personal pique" over being denied a role in mediating the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

The report indicated that Trump's frustration was heightened by India's firm stance against third-party mediation, which it considers a red line despite potential economic repercussions, including the loss of an opportunity for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

In light of the military conflict, during which India conducted precision strikes against nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks- that were repelled by the Indian military- Trump's announcement of a ceasefire on May 10 was met with scepticism from India. New Delhi maintained that any ceasefire arrangement was a result of direct communication between military leaders, not US mediation.