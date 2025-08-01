White House wants Peace Nobel for Trump, says president ended 6 conflicts

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (July 31), said US President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that he has already brokered one peace deal every month during his six months in office.

The Republican took over the reins of the presidency in January for the second time, succeeding Democratic Kamala Harris whom he beat in the elections last November.

Leavitt said at a press briefing that Trump has ended six conflicts so far, including those between India and Pakistan and Israel and Iran, and that “it is well past time that Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize”.

Also read: Rahul derails Opposition focus by backing Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark

“President Trump has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia,” the official said.

'One peace deal per month'

“This means that President Trump has brokered on average one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she added.

Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in early May after a brief air combat between the two South Asian arch-rivals following a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir triggered a controversy in India.

Also read: 10 things PM Modi said about Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has repeatedly refuted the claims made by the US president.

No external power intervened: India

While facing the Opposition’s verbal attack on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on July 29, the PM said no country in the world had asked India to stop its action. He also said that Operation Sindoor was still in force and India would retaliate if Pakistan did anything.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on July 30 categorically announced there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He also asserted that halting the military action was also not linked to trade as claimed by the US president.

Also read: Trump’s sudden tariff hike stuns Surat and Mumbai’s diamond, textile hubs

'No Modi-Trump phone calls'

Speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said Modi and Trump did not have any phone calls between April 22, when the Pahalgam massacre took place, and June 16.

Since May 10 when the ceasefire came into force, the president has claimed several times that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the two South Asian neighbours that Washington DC will do a “lot of trade” with them if they stopped the conflict.

Trump said he deserves Nobel

He has also reiterated that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts across the globe, including that between India and Pakistan.

Also read: Steep tariff for India, oil deal for Pak: What to make of Trump’s flip

“They should give me the Nobel Prize for Rwanda, and if you look at Congo, or you could say Serbia, Kosovo, you could say a lot of them. I mean, the big one is India and Pakistan,” he has said in the past.

(With inputs from agencies)