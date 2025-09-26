What did Trump, Sharif and Munir discuss in closed-door meet?

The meeting that US President Donald Trump had with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House on Thursday (September 25) lasted about 90 minutes and “was highly-significant and security-focussed,” according to reports quoting top sources in the Pakistan government.

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present at the meeting.

‘New era’

The meeting at the White House signals the beginning of “a new era of Pakistan-US strategic partnership and economic cooperation,” according to reports.

The talks between the two countries reportedly covered issues like security, counter-terrorism, investment opportunities, and economic engagement.

The US is said to have expressed “strong interest” in Pakistan’s rare earth minerals, the prospects for oil exploration, and the potential in crypto mining.

They indicated that the two nations are likely to sign a comprehensive agreement soon that would encompass investments in oil exploration and rare earth minerals extraction, a counter-terrorism alliance, security, and strategic partnership.

Key issues discussed

The Pakistani leaders are reported to have raised certain important concerns including the situation in Kashmir, rising terrorism originating from Afghanistan, and unrest in the Balochistan region in Pakistan.

Trump is said to have assured the Pakistani leaders of “full US support and cooperation” to address the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan. They also discussed China’s expanding influence in the region and the future of the Bagram Airbase.

The sources told the publications that the US and Pakistan made a major decision to establish a Joint Counter-Terrorism Command in Pakistan that would institutionalise the counter-terrorism collaboration between the two nations.

Military training

It is said that Field Marshal Munir requested Trump to restore US-Pakistan military training and exchange programmes that had been reduced during the Biden administration.

Trump is reported to have responded positively to this request.

The US president also said he is willing to restore the Coalition Support Fund to Pakistan, but on conditional terms, according to the sources. He also reportedly welcomed the mutual defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and urged Islamabad to “play a constructive role in promoting peace across South Asia and the Middle East”.

Sharif is said to have extended a formal invitation to Trump to visit Pakistan.

