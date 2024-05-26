Another plane hits severe turbulence; 12 injured on Qatar Airways flight

In less than a week, a second flight has hit turbulence so severe that 12 people have been left injured.

The latest incident happened with a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday (May 26). Twelve passengers were injured when the plane hit severe turbulence, airport authorities said.

The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

Plane lands safely

Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely, as scheduled, before 1 pm.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew...reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the statement said.

The airport did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.

What happened to SIA flight

Last Tuesday, rocked by severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ321 climbed and descended rapidly twice in 62 seconds, stunning the passengers as the aircraft flew over the Irrawaddy Delta region of Myanmar.

One passenger — 73-year-old Briton Geoffrey Kitchen — died, and dozens were injured in the incident.

As the flight, which was heading to Singapore from London, experienced sudden severe turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin during the breakfast service, the pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the plane carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where the plane made an emergency landing.

